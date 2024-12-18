Sajjid Mitha Honored at ELITE Most Influential Indians 2024

VMPL

Dubai [UAE], December 18: Sajjid Mitha, recognized as a Luxury Travel Influencer, was honored by ELITE Magazine as one of the ELITE Most Influential at a grand event hosted at the iconic Museum of the Future in Dubai. This recognition places Sajjid Mitha alongside some of India's most celebrated personalities, including Karan Johar, Vivek Oberoi, Kanika Kapoor, Shashwat Goenka, Sabeer Bhatia, Suresh Nanda, Chef Ranveer Brar, Ashneer Grover, Sonu Kakkar, Dabboo Ratnani, Ebraheem Al Samadi, Nishant Pitti, Baba Sehgal, and Srikanth Bolla.

Sajjid Mitha, through his platform 'Sajjid Mitha's World', has curated exceptional luxury travel experiences. His insights into bespoke global destinations have established him as an influential voice in luxury travel and lifestyle. Beyond his influence in the digital realm, Sajjid is also the visionary behind Polimer Update, a leading media and market intelligence company specializing in the global petrochemical and polymer industries. Under his leadership, Polimer Update has become a trusted resource for timely, accurate, and insightful information, serving businesses across sectors that rely on these critical markets. The company's commitment to innovation and excellence has solidified its position as an industry leader, reflecting Sajjid's entrepreneurial prowess and dedication to driving change.

From creating engaging narratives to leading impactful businesses, Sajjid continues to inspire and redefine success in the modern age.

ELITE Magazine, under the visionary leadership of Puraskar Thadani, celebrates individuals who are shaping the future across industries. Known for its global presence, ELITE Magazine has hosted events at iconic locations, including the EIFFEL TOWER, LONDON BRIDGE, and the STATUE OF LIBERTY.

Speaking about the honor, Puraskar Thadani, the founder of ELITE Magazine, shared, 'Sajjid Mitha truly embodies the spirit of influence and innovation that we recognize. Their achievements set a benchmark for future generations.'

The event was supported by JACOB & CO., BNW Developments, and Galgotias University, underscoring its status as a premier platform celebrating excellence on a global scale.

