Samajik Utsav ke Madhyam Se Rashtra Nirman – Building our nation through social and cultural festivals

November 01: “Ask not what your country can do for you – ask what you can do for your country,” as aptly said by John F. Kennedy in his inaugural address applies to every person in any country. This is what Mr. Suresh Lakhani embodies wholeheartedly and tries to do as much as he can for the good of the nation. Mr. Suresh Lakhani affectionately called “Bhojpara” after his village’s name is a self-made entrepreneur and philanthropist who have built a successful global business – “Maruti Impex” from scratch. Maruti Impex is one of the largest companies in the world in cut and polished diamonds. He started his business when most youngsters are about to finish high school, at a youthful age of 16. His relentless hard-work from a very young age has launched the company into success.

What does “Samajik Utsav ke Madhyam Rashtra Nirman” even mean? It essentially translates to “Building our nation through social and cultural festivals”. Everyone has their own way of contributing to the growth of the nation, Mr. Lakhani has his own. He sees an India in the future where many youngsters have businesses which help India grow. He is a big advocate for “Make in India” and he organises many events where he helps budding entrepreneurs expand their reach by introducing them to his wide pool of influential business connections. Among the many social work he does, he also organises a monumental event called “Papa ni Pari” where he is getting 551 fatherless daughters married in a luxurious fashion regardless of their caste, race or creed. Hindu, Muslim, Christian girls are all welcome under the same roof for marriage. The entire process is completed without taking a single rupee from the girl or her parents. Papa ni pari is taking place this year in Bhavnagar, Gujarat on the 6th of Nov, 2022.

Mr. Lakhani’s Vision is to provide employment and services to the young generation and give them the resources to be self-sufficient. Mr. Lakhani has 22,000 employees currently and has an ambitious goal of reaching 1lakh employees. He has already started the construction of 22 storied buildings to accommodate his new hires. He maintains an open culture throughout his office and his immense knowledge of diamonds has made him a highly respected and awe-inspiring leader.

Mr. Lakhani believes it’s important to take care of one’s employees as they’re the ones who take care of your customers. He is attributed for taking the company on a global platform, developing employee welfare programmes wherein they often do free medical camps for their employees every year. He has built several temples, Gaushalas, hospital “Swami Nirdoshanand Hospital” in village Timbi among many others.

To keep on continuing with his social work, Mr. Lakhani has created the Maruti Impex Foundation – a subsidiary of Maruti Impex through which he can help make people’s lives better.

If you want to learn more about Maruti Impex Foundation. You can visit the websites marutimpexfoundation.org

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor