Samartha Fertility and IVF Launches Affordable "Mass IVF" Program at Just Rs85,000 Per Cycle

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 4: Samartha Fertility and IVF, one of India's leading fertility centers committed to ethical, patient-centric reproductive care, proudly announces a major milestone of starting Mass IVF program. This achievement not only reflects the dedication of the medical and embryology teams at Samartha, but also the trust of countless families who have chosen the clinic on their path to parenthood.

In a bold move to address the rising cost of fertility treatments and increase access to assisted reproductive technology (ART), a ground breaking initiative "Mass IVF" offering high-quality IVF cycles at an all-inclusive charitable rate of just Rs85,000 per cycle. This is among the most affordable pricing in the country, made possible through process optimization, economies of scale, and a mission-driven approach to healthcare.

A Mission Rooted in Hope and Accessibility

Infertility affects one in six couples in India, but access to advanced fertility treatments like IVF remains out of reach for many due to financial barriers. Samartha Fertility and IVF was founded on the principle that every couple deserves a chance at parenthood, regardless of their income level or social background.

"We believe that success in fertility care is not just measured in numbers, but in lives transformed and dreams fulfilled," said Dr. Sheela Kesarkar, Chief Fertility Specialist at Samartha Fertility and IVF. Launching Mass IVF Program is a deeply emotional milestone for our team. But we know the journey is far from over that's why we're proud to now offer IVF at an affordable price through our 'Mass IVF' initiative. It's about democratizing fertility care in India."

What Sets the "Mass IVF" Program Apart?

* All-Inclusive Pricing: The Rs85,000 per cycle cost includes consultation, medications, ultrasound monitoring, egg retrieval, embryology lab charges, embryo transfer, and freezing of surplus embryos for one year.

* World-Class Care: Despite the reduced price, the program does not compromise on the quality of care. All treatments are carried out by highly experienced reproductive specialists and embryologists using state-of-the-art equipment.

* Transparent and Ethical Practices: No hidden charges, no upselling. The initiative is fully transparent and guided by the same ethical standards that define all of Samartha's services.

* Focused on High-Volume Efficiency: By planning and batching IVF cycles with structured protocols, Samartha is able to reduce costs while maintaining success rates that meet or exceed national benchmarks.

* In-House Fertility Booster Treatments (FBT) for aiding the couple in the journey.

Building a Community of Care

With center at Mira Road, Samartha Fertility and IVF has emerged as a trusted destination for couples across India and abroad. The centre combines medical excellence with compassionate care, offering personalized treatment plans, emotional counselling, and continuous patient support.

Samartha is also actively involved in fertility awareness campaigns, free fertility screening camps, and women's health education programs reinforcing its commitment to proactive, preventive, and inclusive reproductive care.

Looking Ahead

As Samartha Fertility and IVF looks toward the future, the focus remains clear: to make parenthood possible for all, not just the privileged few. The launch of the "Mass IVF" program is just one step in a larger vision to build India's most trusted, ethical, and accessible fertility care network.

For couples dreaming of a child, Dr. Neha Kesarkar, lead Infertility Specialist of Samartha Fertility and IVF offers a message of hope: "Your journey to parenthood begins here with care, compassion, and commitment." www.samarthaivf.com

