Sambhv Steel extends its legacy with presence at prestigious Tube & Pipe Fair in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 6: Sambhv Steel Tubes Ltd., a leading manufacturer of high-quality steel products, proudly announces its participation in the prestigious Tube & Pipe Fair, taking place in Hitex Exhibition Centre, Hyderabad from 5th to 7th August, 2024.

Known for producing 1 million metric tons of intermediate & finished steel products annually (approx.), Sambhv specialises in Hot-Rolled Coils, Cold-Rolled Coils, MS ERW Pipes & Tubes (both Black and Galvanised), and various hollow-section pipes. Sambhv is also the first company in India to introduce a narrow width HR coil with maximum width of 470mm and gauge range in between 1.5 mm to 5 mm thickness which results in competitive pricing and providing quality products with international standards. Strategically located in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, a region rich in mineral resources, Sambhv has greatly leveraged optimal access to raw materials and enhanced supply chain efficiency.

The Tube & Pipe Fair is a flagship event that gathers leading brands and professionals from the steel industry worldwide. After the incredible response of the fair's first edition, the second edition has been bigger and better for participating brands as well as stakeholders. At the event, Sambhv's booth features a variety of engaging product displays, live demonstrations, and interactive sessions, providing attendees with an in-depth understanding of the company's cutting-edge technology and sustainable practices. The fair presents an excellent opportunity for Sambhv to connect with industry experts, potential clients, and partners, cultivating relationships and making the most out of new business opportunities.

A defining feature of Sambhv's operations is its backward integrated setup, which ensures superior craftsmanship and consistent quality by overseeing the entire process from refining ore to producing finished steel products. Infact, Sambhv is the sole player to have a single location backward integration manufacturing setup. This integrated approach allows Sambhv to maintain strict quality control, meeting the highest domestic and international standards.

Sambhv is further expanding its operations with the opening of a new plant in Kuthrel, Raipur (which is scheduled to be inaugurated in the next 2-3 months). Spread across 31 acres, the facility will boost production capacity and introduce a new product line, including GP (Pre-Galvanised) and SS (Stainless Steel) steel products, further diversifying Sambhv's offerings and meeting evolving customer needs. The stainless steel production is an important aspect of Sambhv's operations at the Sarora plant, which is spread across a whopping 90 acres of industrial land.

Commenting on the event, and expressing the company's deep sense of gratitude at the outset, Vikas Goyal, CEO & Managing Director of Sambhv Steel Tubes Ltd., said, "We are elated to be a part of this mega fair, as showcasing Sambhv's manufacturing process has always been our hallmark trait, something that shall continue to drive us further. Our participation in the Tube & Pipe Fair speaks volumes about our sheer dedication to upscale the steel industry through innovation and excellence. We are eager to showcase our latest advancements and discuss how our products can contribute to a sustainable future. At Sambhv, we believe that everything is possible which translates to 'Sab Sambhv Hai.' This philosophy drives us to continuously push the boundaries of what we can achieve."

Participation in industry fairs and exhibitions has been an imperative part of Sambhv's marketing mix, allowing the company to showcase its products and connect with potential clients and partners. Through engaging product displays, live demonstrations, and interactive sessions, Sambhv aims to offer a hands-on experience with its innovations. These events also provide a platform for the steel major to gather insights, discuss trends, and explore collaboration opportunities with industry professionals, ensuring that the company remains at the forefront of the steel industry.

Sambhv Steel Tubes Ltd., headquartered in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, is a leading force in the steel manufacturing industry with an approximate annual production capacity of 1 million metric tons of intermediate & finished steel products. Specialising in Hot-Rolled Coils, Cold-Rolled Coils, MS ERW Pipes & Tubes (both Black and Galvanised), and hollow-section pipes, Sambhv leverages its strategic location in India's mineral-rich belt for optimal raw material access and supply chain efficiency. Guided by the philosophy "Sab Sambhv Hai" Everything is Possible, and under the leadership of industry veterans, Sambhv is dedicated to innovation, sustainability, and customer satisfaction and it is leaving no stones unturned to make a mark at a global scale in the industry.

