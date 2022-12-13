Samraga Festival is back to mesmerise the audience of Ahmedabad after a gap of two years of covid

December 13: The festival is slated to happen from the 16th to the 18th of December 2022 at Shreyas Foundation. This year’s lineup features stalwarts like Pt Ronu Majumdar( Flute Maestro), Pt Rajendra Gangani ( Kathak legend), Pratibha Singh Baghel( Ghazal queen), Jayant( Carnatic flute maestro), Sai Giridhar ( Mridangam) Hiren Chate(Tabla) Dr Viraj Amar (Vocal) Vanraj Shastri ( Sarangi) Ashish Ganagni( Pakhawaj) Samiullah( Vocal) Sangeet Mishra( Sarangi)Arpit Mandaviya( Sarangi) Sapan Anjaria (Tabla) Joby Joy( Tabla ) Nilay Salvi ( Harmonium) Shravan Samsi( Drums) Shikharnaad Qureshi (Djembe) & Pravin Gaonkar( Vocal).

Samraga aims to promote more traditional music and culture amongst the youth of the present generation. Its target is to build a society for the future where the real value of Indian music and Art gets true appreciation.

Samraga would like to thank all the sponsors and partners for their continuous support.

Indian oil has been instrumental in giving major support for this year’s festival. Our other partners include House of Mg, Shreyas Foundation, Abhik advertising, Nrityalaya, TVM communications, Sangeet adda & Gypsy events.

Giving more details, Hiren Chate, Founder and Artistic Director of Samraga Arts, said, “The objective of Samraga Festival is to take classical music and arts closer to people and to make more people aware of the intrinsic beauty, essence and depth of Indian classical music. It is a step towards reigniting the light of our cultural music. The festival will provide an opportunity for the people of Ahmedabad to enjoy classical music performances by noted classical artists after quite a gap because of the pandemic. We are confident that the festival will receive the same love it has received in the past.”

The impressive line-up of artists makes Samraga Festival the Mecca for music across all ages.

16th December – The first day of Samraga features vocalist Pravin Gaonkar, Joby Joy on the tabla, Nilay Salvi on the harmonium, and Arpit Mandaviya on the sarangi. The second half will feature a flute Jugalbandi featuring both the north and South Indian classical styles Pandit Ronu Majumdar (North Indian), Jayant (Carnatic flute), Hiren Chate (Tabla) and Sai Giridhar (Mridangam).

17th December- The second day will feature Dr Viraj Amar( Vocal) Sapan Anjaria( Tabla)Nilay Salvi ( Harmonium) Sangeet Mishra( Sarangi).

The second half will feature Pt Rajendra Gangani( Kathak legend), Hiren Chate( Tabla), Āshīsh Gangani( Pakhawaj), Sangeet Mishra( Sarangi), Samiullah ( Vocal).

18th December- The third day will feature Percussion Jugalbadi Shravan Samsi( Drums) Shikharnaad Qureshi( Djembe) Nilay Salvi( Harmonium) Vanraj Shastri ( Sarangi).

The second half will feature Ghazal queen Pratibha Singh Baghel with her band.

Tickets are available on Bookmyshow.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor