Samsung Biologics to invest USD 4.8 billion in new Songdo bio campus

New Delhi [India], December 2 : Samsung Biologics has announced a massive investment of 7 trillion won (about USD 4.8 billion) to build its third bio campus in Songdo, Incheon, marking another step toward expanding its global biopharmaceutical production and advancing next-generation drug manufacturing technologies, as per a report by Pulse, the English service of Maeil Business News Korea.

The South Korean biopharmaceutical giant said it has signed a land purchase agreement with the Incheon Free Economic Zone Authority (IFEZA) for about 187,000 square meters of industrial land within the Songdo Zone 11 Advanced Industry Cluster. The land deal, valued at around 248.7 billion won, represents a central part of Incheon City's "Bio Cluster Activation" strategy aimed at boosting the region's global competitiveness in biotechnology.

Samsung Biologics, already a major global player in contract development and manufacturing (CDMO), currently runs five production plants at its first bio campus, providing a combined antibody drug production capacity of 784,000 litres. With the completion of its second campus, home to Plants 6 through 8, the company's total output capacity will reach 1.324 million litres, the world's largest at a single site.

The third campus will further enhance this scale by including next-generation modalities such as cell and gene therapies (CGTs), peptide-based drugs, and antibody vaccines. According to the company, the facility will integrate research and production functions, paving the way for a more advanced ecosystem for biopharmaceutical innovation.

Development of the new campus will occur in two phases from 2025 to 2034. Samsung Biologics plans to construct four key facilities in sequence to build a connected belt of R&D and manufacturing capabilities. "The company expects to create over 10,000 direct and indirect jobs and generate an estimated 12 trillion won in total economic impact by 2030," the report said.

