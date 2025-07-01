Samsung gets approval for mass production of 6th-Gen 10nm-Class DRAM

Seoul [South Korea], July 1 : Samsung has got approval for mass production of 6th-Gen 10nm-Class DRAM. On Monday, Samsung received approval for the production, which means that the product meets all criteria for mass production readiness, industry sources familiar with the matter told Korea Herald.

The 10 nm-class DRAM process technology has evolved in generational steps, from first-generation to sixth-generation. Each successive generation enables finer circuitry, leading to enhanced performance and improved energy efficiency.

The development of this sixth-generation DRAM is catching the eyes because of its high bandwidth memory business. Samsung is targeting mass production in the second half of the year for HBM4 built with sixth-generation DRAM. HBM4 is poised to become a crucial component in the era of artificial intelligence, with significantly increased data processing speeds and power efficiency.

The current leader of the HBM market, SK Hynix, is developing HBM4 using fifth-generation DRAM. The company reportedly provided HBM4 samples to major clients from as early as March, also aiming for mass production in the latter half of this year.

After the development of its sixth-generation DRAM, the market is now looking to see whether the company will deliver HBM4 samples soon and pass Nvidia's qualification testing, a critical benchmark for securing high-volume orders.

Samsung is also awaiting qualification for its 12-layer HBM3E.

As the battle for HBM leadership intensifies, the successful commercialisation of sixth-generation-based HBM4 could be pivotal in Samsung's efforts to regain momentum in the premium memory market.

Recently, Samsung began supplying its 12-layer HBM3E to AMD and is reportedly seeking to secure supply deals with Nvidia as well. The company is also collaborating with multiple clients on customised HBM4 products, which it expects will begin contributing to revenue starting next year.

