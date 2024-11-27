Sanatan Ekta Yatra organized by Sanatan Sanskritik Sangh – Millions to participate

Uttar Pradesh [India], November 27:The Sanatan Sanskrutik Sangh (SSS) has organized the grand “Sanatan Ekta Yatra” in the Bundelkhand region to celebrate and honor Sanatan culture. The main goal of the Sangh is to unite spiritual traditions of Vedic, Jain, Buddhist, and Sikh faiths, fostering unity beyond caste barriers.

Taking place at key locations in Bundelkhand from November 29 to December 2, 2024, this yatra celebrates India’s rich heritage, traditions, and spiritual strength. It aims to inspire every Sanatani with a renewed sense of enthusiasm and unity, serving as a symbol of religion, culture, and togetherness.

Key Message of Unity

This yatra is not just an event but an effort to revive Sanatan culture and pass it on to next generations. Spanning from Lalitpur to Jhansi, it is a unique initiative to unite the Vedic, Jain, Buddhist, and Sikh traditions, bringing together millions of participants to carry this mission forward.

For the first time, the four major traditions of Sanatan Dharma are coming together to spread the message of unity. This event is a golden opportunity for Sanatani in India and abroad to reconnect with their religious and cultural roots.

Celebrating the Essence of Sanatan

For the “Sanatan Ekta Yatra,” a magnificent 16-foot tall, 12-foot wide, and 8-foot deep statue of Lord Hanuman will be installed at the renowned Tuvan Temple in Lalitpur. This statue of Lord Hanuman, in devotion to Lord Rama, symbolizes the unity and strength of Sanatan culture, bringing together the four major traditions—Vedic, Jain, Buddhist, and Sikh.

Mrs. Haripriya Bhargava, President of the Sanatan Sanskrutik Sangh, emphasizes that “Sanatan culture is the soul of India; it defines our identity and strength.” She has organized this grand yatra to honor this belief. This yatra aims to preserve and pass on this glorious legacy to future generations.

Over 15,000 people are expected to join in Lalitpur, while the number in Jhansi is estimated to reach 35,000. To enrich this divine yatra, Jagadguru Shankaracharya Swami Omkarananda Saraswati Ji Maharaj and Jain Muni Shree Avichal Sagar Ji Maharaj will grace the event with their presence and blessings.

Route and Schedule of the Yatra

This historic yatra will begin on November 29, 2024, from the Tuvan Temple in Lalitpur and will pass through Tikamgarh, Khargapur, Chhatarpur, Mahoba, Kulpahar, Harpalpur, Mauranipur, Gursarai, Tahrouli, Chirgaon, and Bada Gaon, concluding with a grand finale at the Muktakashi Stage in Jhansi on December 2, 2024.

Special Events During the Yatra

Religious Conference:

Prominent religious leaders from various faiths will come together on a single platform to discuss the values, ancient traditions, and spiritual messages of Sanatan culture.

Cultural Programs:

Grand cultural programs will showcase India's rich heritage, offering glimpses of diverse Indian traditions. A special song, “Sanatan,” symbolizing unity, dignity, and cultural values of Sanatan Dharma, will be launched during the event.

Educational Workshops:

Activities will be organized to educate youth about Sanatan culture, its traditions, and values. These sessions aim to raise awareness and connect young minds with their religion and cultural roots.

Service Initiatives:

Various service programs will be held to support local communities, promoting social responsibility and a spirit of service.

Join us in connecting the new generation with the values and traditions of Sanatan culture. Contact the Sanatan Sanskrutik Sangh and become a part of this journey to revive Sanatan culture and build a new era. For registration, visit www.sanatansanskrutiksangh.org.

