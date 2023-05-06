Sandeep Marwah Presented First Copy of Book- 8 Years of Modi Sarkar to Ram Nath Kovind

New Delhi [India], May 6 (/GPRC): Dr Sandeep Marwah, the Chancellor of AAFT University and President of the International Chamber of Media and Entertainment Industry (ICMEI), presented the first copy of the book "8 Years of Modi Sarkar- A compilation of Achievements" to former President of India, Ram Nath Kovind. The presentation took place on World Press Freedom Day and the eve of Buddha Purnima Day, making it an auspicious occasion.

The book, published by ICMEI, documents the achievements of the Modi government over the past eight years. It is an essential contribution to the documentation of the government's work, and the efforts of the ICMEI in compiling it are commendable. The book is sure to be a valuable resource for researchers, policymakers, and anyone interested in understanding the government's work over the past eight years.

Dr Sandeep Marwah expressed his pleasure in presenting the book to former President Kovind, who appreciated the effort put into the compilation. He also spoke about the importance of press freedom and the role of media in disseminating information to the public.

It took us few months to complete the book "8 Years of Modi Sarkar- A compilation of Achievements" I am personally thankful to the staff of ICMEI for their full support and special thanks to Ishita Shukla for designing the information in the most colourful manner," said Dr. Sandeep Marwah.

The visit was an excellent opportunity for Dr Marwah to speak about the work and initiatives undertaken by Marwah Studios, AAFT, and ICMEI to promote media and entertainment in India and across the globe. Dr Marwah hopes that his efforts towards promoting the media and entertainment industry will continue to inspire and contribute to the growth of the industry.

