New Delhi [India], April 18 (/PRNewswire): GE today announced the appointment of Sandeep Zanzaria as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of GE T&D India Limited (NSE: GET&D) (BSE: 522275) effective April 17, 2023. He succeeds Pitamber Shivn, who retired from the post of Managing Director and CEO on December 31, 2022.

Sandeep brings with him more than three decades of experience in the power sector. He joined GE in 2017 as the regional commercial leader for GE Grid Solutions, South Asia, and was responsible for commercial strategy and order intake for the region. Sandeep began his career at BHEL in 1990 and spent over 14 years in a range of roles that involved increasing responsibilities in commissioning, project management, and engineering. Later, he took up various roles at Areva T&D, Alstom T&D and Schneider Electric. Prior to joining GE in 2017, he was Vice President (head of Project Business) for Schneider Electric in South Asia.

Mahesh Palashikar, President of GE South Asia and Chairman of GE T&D India Limited, congratulated Sandeep and expressed his trust and confidence in his leadership, stating, "We are thrilled to have Sandeep Zanzaria as the new Managing Director and CEO of GE T&D India Limited. His extensive experience in the power sector, coupled with his demonstrated leadership abilities, will be of great value in serving all our stakeholders in the energy transition and supporting our vision of bringing significant transformation to the business by expanding our manufacturing footprint in India and continuing to steer a strong and high-growth performing orgzation."

Sandeep expressed his excitement about the opportunity to lead GE T&D India Limited, stating, "It is an honor to be entrusted with this role. India's power sector is expected to grow tremendously, and GE T&D is well-equipped to meet the growing demands of the industry. I look forward to working with the team to strengthen our market position and to continue delivering value to our customers and stakeholders."

Sandeep graduated from the Maulana Azad College of Technology (now named the National Institute of Technology), Bhopal. He has been a member of the national executive council of Electrical and Electronics Manufacturers' Association (IEEMA) for the past two years and has been actively involved with the IEEMA project division for more than a decade.

GE T&D India has a leading presence in all stages of the power supply chain with a wide range of products that includes Power Transformers, Circuit Breakers, Gas Insulated Switchgears, Instrument Transformers, and Substation Automation Equipment. With Sandeep Zanzaria's leadership, GE T&D India is confident in its ability to continue to innovate and deliver world-class solutions to the power sector in India and beyond.

GE T&D India Limited is the listed entity of GE's Grid Solutions business in India. With over 100 years of presence in India, GE T&D India is a leading player in the Power Transmission & Distribution business - a product portfolio ranging from Medium Voltage to Ultra High Voltage (1200 kV) for Power Generation, Transmission and Distribution, Industry and Infrastructure markets.

GE T&D India has a predominant presence in all stages of the power supply chain and offers a wide range of products that include Power Transformers, Circuit Breakers, Gas Insulated Switchgears, Instrument Transformers, Substation Automation Equipment, Digital Software Solutions, Turnkey Solutions for Substation Engineering & Construction, Flexible AC Transmission Systems, High Voltage DC & Services suite of offerings. With 6 manufacturing sites, GE T&D India is future ready to meet the growing demands for equipment and services. GE is focused on introducing Green and Digital Solutions aimed towards making the Indian Grid smarter and environmentally friendly.

