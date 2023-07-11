Sanjay Dutt & Jay Patel inaugurate Ahmedabad's new Sports hang-out Arena run by women

PNN

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], July 11: Magic happens when three brilliant women, from all different fields get together and start an absolutely new-fangled, unexplored area of unconventional sports i.e., Pickle Ball. Brain storming by three women namely, Radhika Trivedi, Janki Vakil and Priyata Ravani, led to birth of "Ahmedabad Pickleball Arena".

Ahmedabad Pickleball Arena (APA) is extremely fortunate to get it inaugurated by none other than Sanjay Dutt - Film maker and actor and Jay Patel- NRI Business man and Philanthropist. Dutt wished powerhouse ladies with good luck for this innovative venture and also mentioned that this is the need of the hour that such activities must open for the benefit of the teenager as it will definitely help in keeping them away from all vises like drugs and alcohol and will keep them focused in a healthy way. Dutt also mentioned that his wife is also an entrepreneur and he really respects women who are proactive especially in the field of sports.

Along with Dutt, Jay Patel also encouraged the ladies and congratulated them on this initiative. He said that this academy will inspire youth to step out of their mundane life and adopt good wholesome way of living. In this world of social media and internet where people have no time for physical activity, Ahmedabad Pickleball Arena (APA) layout entertainment with fitness and conducive environment to hang out with friends and family.

Radhika Ravji Trivedi is a National level Tennis champion with various gold medals and trophies to her name. She is backed by Janaki Vakil and Priyata Ravani, who are her partners in this new venture.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor