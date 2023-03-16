Sanjeevana Institute - Helping graduates get market-ready

New Delhi [India], March 16 (/PNN): In today's age, the importance of skills cannot be overemphasized. Skills are an essential add-on to degrees, and recruiters look for candidates who possess practical skills along with theoretical understanding. Globally, an overwhelming majority of employers, face the challenge of finding the right talent with the right skill set, irrespective of the field or sector they belong to.

The only solution to this problem is the up-skilling of talent, and this is exactly what New Delhi-based Sanjeevana Institute for Career Advancement Pvt. Ltd. aims to do. The brainchild of Sanjeev Kapur, the Institute has been established with a view to impart vocational education and skill development in several academic and professional competencies.

"Our mission is to provide skill development and vocational education to students and help them achieve their academic and professional goals. We aim to fulfill this mission by creating an environment that fosters latent skills and honing them with a perfect blend of theory and practice. The focus is on skills that can supplement their existing strengths and abilities and help them carve out successful career paths for themselves," said Sanjeev Kapur, Academic Director of Sanjeevana Institute for Career Advancement Pvt Ltd.

The Institute is a certified training provider, accredited by the London Academy of Professional Training (LAPT, U.K), and is also registered with MSME, Government of India.

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has also recognized skill development as the need of the hour and has reinforced its importance for it. The council has written to all its accredited colleges, encouraging them to tie up and collaborate with institutes that offer bridge courses - like Sanjeevana Institute's Spoken English and Soft Skills course to help their graduates bridge the skill gap and become market-ready.

The Spoken English and Soft Skills course helps students develop excellent communication skills for both personal, academic, professional, and business purposes, opening up a new world of opportunities for them, said Sanjeev Kapur in an interview with our reporter. In addition to this, Sanjeevana Institute for Career Advancement Pvt Ltd also offers certificate courses in fabric painting, editing for publishing, and baking, in online, offline, and hybrid modes.

"We are committed to advancing the careers of students through our innovative courses and teaching style. Our faculty members are proficient and experienced in their fields along with being trained in the best practices of globally relevant pedagogy. Students are at the heart of all our endeavors and we are committed to ensuring the very best of outcomes for our students in the spirit of learning, which is an amalgamation of the very best of Renaissance and Gurukul education", elaborated Sanjeev Kapur.

The Sanjeevana Institute for Career Advancement Pvt Ltd commenced operations in December 2022, but this was not Sanjeev Kapur's first contribution to the field of education. The Culinary Courtyard, set up in 2019 was his first endeavor to crystallize his vision for vocational and skill-based education.

Almost 1,300 students graduated from the courses in baking at The Culinary Courtyard under the master baker and mentor Shikha Sachdeva. Approximately 85 per cent of these graduates are now successful home bakers or have launched entrepreneurial ventures of their own. With the success of The Culinary Courtyard, Sanjeev Kapur decided to take his vision one step further, and thus Sanjeevana Institute for Career Advancement Pvt. Ltd. was born.

This story is provided by PNN. will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (/PNN)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor