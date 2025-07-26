Sanskriti University to Host India's Biggest Job Fair with 2000+ Job Offers This August

VMPL

New Delhi [India], July 26: If you're a recent graduate or someone still looking for the right career break, August 2025 might just bring the opportunity you've been waiting for. Sanskriti University is gearing up to host India's biggest-ever job fair on 1st and 2nd August at its Chhata, Mathura campus. With over 100 leading companies and more than 2000 job offers on the table, this career extravaganza is expected to draw massive participation from across the country.

It is not only the scale, but also the motive behind it. It is for all such pass-out students of any college, in any stream, and seeks to match talented graduates with industry-ready positions in a variety of sectors.

A Career Opportunity That Crosses Boundaries

In a time when the employment market can seem unpredictable and hyper-competitive, Sanskriti University is taking the lead to build serious, direct paths to employment. In contrast to small, limited campus drives, this mega job fair is inclusive.

Look forward to some of India's leading companies attending and actively recruiting. Names such as:

-GENPACT

- TECH MAHINDRA

-JUSTDIAL

-COCA-COLA

-FLIPKART

-BLINKIT

-JBM GROUP

-JTEKT

-COGNIF AI

-ROYCE PACK

-NAW NEW ALLENBERRY WORKS

-SAMTA RESEARCH ALLIANCE (SRA)

And many more.

From giant multinationals to high-growth startups, the fair shall have a representative cross-section of industries such as IT, core engineering, manufacturing, FMCG, logistics, retail, automotive, and R&D.

With naukri.com also participating in the event, candidates can look forward to maximum visibility and efficient interaction with recruiters.

What Makes This Job Fair Different?

It's not a meet-and-greet with company representatives. Sanskriti University has organized an experience that offers you more than the opportunity to leave your CV behind.

Here's what to look forward to:

-Instant interviews and offer letters

-Career counselling and guidance in real-time by professionals

-Recruitment at entry-level and mid-level positions

-A combination of corporate, technical, and research opportunities

-Access to more than 2000 active job openings

How to Participate

Registration is easy and already available on the official website: www.sanskriti.edu.in

Early admissions are advised as there is limited seating and high demand. If you're set on employment in 2025, this is the event to prepare for.

Located in Chhata, Mathura Sanskriti University has made a name for itself with quality education, superior infrastructure, and a future focused curriculum. With undergraduate and postgraduate courses in engineering, law, management, pharmacy, agriculture and allied sciences, it balances knowledge and employability with equal priority.

The university's motto "For Excellence in Life" is not just words.

Conclusion

Sanskriti University is leaving a positive impact creating not just graduates, but future professionals who are job ready, confident, and employable.

So, if you wish to begin your professional life with a positive note, then this career fair is your chance. Mark 1st and 2nd August 2025 in your diary, get your documents ready, register in time, and attend with confidence.

Your professional life may begin here.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor