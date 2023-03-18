Saran Sports launches 25th Edition of Corporate Cricket 7s 2023

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 18 (/BusinessWire India): The 25th Saran Corporate Cricket 7s (CC7s) 2023 was inaugurated by Sanjiv Mehta, CEO & MD, Hindustan Unilever at the Western Railway Sports Ground, Mumbai. Mehta stated, "Congratulations to Saran Sports on the completion of 25 years of the Corporate Cricket 7s championship. It is indeed a great milestone. Cricket is a great sport and in many ways similar to business. You have to keep your team first and you have to practice not till you become perfect but till you can't make any mistakes. Lastly, you have to raise the game each day. Wishing all the teams the very best and may the best team win."

Launched in 1997, leading Indian corporate teams have signed up for the 25th edition of the Saran CC7s 2023. The championship is the only one of its kind and has witnessed participation by over 1,500 corporate teams since inception. It is exclusively for management cadre executives who are all amateur players. The rules have been specially devised to ensure that the competition is fun but competitive.

The Saran CC7s is the brainchild of Saran Sports founder Sanjiv Saran Mehra and is recognized by the Limca Book of Records as the world's longest-running and largest corporate cricket championship. It is part of the Saran Corporate Cricket Series in which over 100 teams are expected to participate. According to Sanjiv Saran, "The Saran Cricket Series serves as an extension of every executive's childhood besides serving as a stress-free forum for relaxed interaction away from the pressures of the workplace." Saran further stated that the event breaks barriers and indulges executives in India's biggest passion - cricket. Playing sports helps enhance efficiency, develop leadership skills and strengthen team building. Over the past 25 years, this championship has seen participation by teams from across sectors such as banking, MNCs, FMCGs, NBFCs, manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, mutual funds, financial services, etc.

Over the years several leading head honchos of the corporate world including Nitin Paranjpe (Chief Transformation & Peoples Officer, Unilever), Mukul Deoras (President - APAC, Colgate Palmolive), Alpesh Shah (MD, BCG India), Salil Parekh (CEO, Infosys), Rajiv Anand (Deputy MD, Axis Bank), Ajay Mehra (Non-Executive Chairman, KPMG India), Ajay Srinivasan (EX CEO, Aditya Birla Capital), Ravi Chawla (MD & CEO, Gulf Oil).

The Saran CC7s 2023 is Co-Sponsored by Alea International Consulting, Axis Bank, Cadbury Fuse, Garnier Men, Gulf Oil and Jio Cinema and Associate Sponsor is Mahindra Holidays.

25th SARAN CORPORATE CRICKET 7s 2023

OTHER DETAILS & INFORMATION

Salient features:

- Exclusively for management cadre. All amateur players.

- Players should have not played for India or played Ranji Trophy and currently should not be playing first class cricket.

- 7-A-Side format. 7 players in a team. Smaller size of boundary.

- Regular rules if cricket applies. The rules have been structured in a manner to ensure that not only is the Championship competitive but fun as well.

- Championship period from 18th March till the end of May 2023.

- Matches are to be played on league-cum-knockout basis.

- The Championship shall be played on weekends and public holidays only.

Various Championship Categories:

- Open Category - (After League Stage)

1. Elite Cup

2. Super Cup

3. Champions Cup

4. Salver

5. Plate

6. Bowl

- Seniors Cup (All players over 35 years of age)

Some of the participating teams:

- 360 One (IIFL Wealth)

- Alvarez & Marsal

- Avendus Capital

- Blackstone

- Bloomberg

- Deutsche Bank

- GlaxoSmithKline

- Gulf Oil

- HDFC AMC

- HDFC Bank

- Hindustan Unilever

- Jio Cinemas

- J P Morgan

- JSW Steel Michael Page

- Loreal India

- Mondelez

- Motilal Oswal

- NEC Software

- Reliance Industries

