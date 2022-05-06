Sarrva Productions Studio to invest USD 30 million in films, web series, and kid-friendly content for OTT platforms

Sarrva Productions Studio has partnered with the UK-based venture capitalist for an initial investment of USD 30 million for creating all forms of intellectual property including films, web series, and kids-centric content on the OTT platforms.

Bharat Nautiyal, founder and managing director of Sarrva Productions Studion said, "Our venture will produce scripted and non-scripted content across multiple genres including digital, films and kids centre OTT platforms"

Sarrva Productions Studio has appointed some of the well-known industry experts as its core team members including Arpita Das, the creative head who has worked on Abhay2, Ishq Par Zor Nahi, Shoona Square, and many other projects, BM Giriraj, film and theatre director who has directed over six films and three of his films--Jatta, Mythri and AMaravati won state, national and international recognition. Shailesh Solanki has been appointed as the production head of Sarrva Productions Studio.

According to Nautiyal, BM Giriraj is the most experienced film and theatre director. He has written and directed 1222 stage plays and has acted in more than 2,000 street plays. As an author, his novel 'Kathege Savilla' has won the Sahitya Parishad award, and his play Sugandhada Seemeyaache has won the Nataka Academy award. He has also written and directed the Karnataka Government's magnum opus Bharata Bhagya Vidhata, a dance musical based on the life of Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar with 75 artists performing on the stage in 30 districts.

Dr. Kaushik Izardar, CEO of Sarrva Productions said, "We are delighted to have Arpita Das, BM Giriraj, and Shailesh Solanki as our core team members. They are bestowed with global management talent with a proven track record of driving significant growth and creating strategic value in companies. The addition of new members is a great way to continue furthering our objective of creating a world where individuals of all abilities are fully accepted, respected, and included."

