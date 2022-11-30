Sarvika Technologies launches eCommfy – An eCommerce platform for growing business

eCommfy – An eCommerce platform by Sarvika Technologies

India, 30th November 2022: Online shopping has grown in popularity in recent years, and the reason is simple. The mobile internet has been a boon to the sector, so consumers have taken a liking to shop online. From the metropolis to small villages, the masses have become participants in online shopping. It is great to see India progressing towards being digital, but this digital transformation has a negative sign too. Think of the small companies that have lost out on growth opportunities because of the new business model. The main issues with using the online approach are financial constraints, lack of experience with technology, and lack of resources. There is no doubt that it is difficult to create an in-house eCommerce department for a small-scale company and startup.

Sarvika Technologies, a leading tech firm based in Jaipur, Rajasthan, has produced an effective method for businesses by introducing eCommfy, a technologically advanced runtime built on a microservices architecture that can serve the technological needs of a growing business. eCommfy is a B2B and B2C technology commerce solution built using up-to-date technologies and innovations. It can be used by Indian businessmen to run their businesses without relying on outside help or much technical knowledge. The ease of use and the requirement for technical knowledge are two of the most significant advantages that make it a handy tool for business.

According to the founders of Sarvika, “From the beginning, we aimed to provide a comprehensive platform to match the needs of not-so-tech-savvy businessmen. We brainstormed the difficulties that most business owners encounter in their day-to-day work tasks. eCommfy, as a technologically sophisticated runtime, is also simple to operate for those who don’t want to invest lots of money in building a separate workforce. Businesses of all sizes may now have an online presence and gain profits in sales and revenue as a result. It includes a range of functions and integrations that can make running a business less complicated. Scalability, multiple payment options, shipping partners, data security, and aesthetically appealing templates are some of the critical advantages of eCommfy. Businesses of all sizes may now have an online presence and gain profits in sales and revenue as a result. The technical assistance facility is available 24*7 if someone encounters an issue at any point in time.”

If you want a partner to help you create an eCommerce website that meets all your specifications, check out eCommfy. Contact via the website or contact details for a quick turnaround, or if you want a custom solution built around any of the services of the e-commerce marketplace, Sarvika Technologies is a software company that concentrates on digital transformation for businesses. The company was established in 2013 and has become a trusted IT partner since then through its successful operations. The more than 100-person tech team is known for delivering progressive software development services. It has an extensive technology stack, including Java, Golang, React, Node.js, Laravel, Docker, Kubernetes, GRPC, and other technologies.

