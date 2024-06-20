SAS India Partners with Amity University Rajasthan to Enhance Business Analytics, Data Science & AI Education

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 20: SAS India, the leader in business analytics software and services announced its association with Amity University Rajasthan for its MBA-Business Analytics program, MCA & MSc Data Science & AI programs. This strategic partnership aims to bolster the students with cutting-edge analytical expertise to enhance productivity and address real-world business challenges and empower them for data-driven future.

With a commitment to fostering excellence in education, SAS India brings its unparalleled expertise in analytics to enrich the curriculum at Amity University Rajasthan. Through this collaboration, students pursuing an MBA in Business Analytics, MCA in Data Science & AI & MSC in Data Science & AI will gain practical insights and hands-on experience using SAS analytics software, preparing them to confront real-world business challenges effectively. These programs are designed to provide students with a comprehensive understanding of business analytics concepts, DS & AI methodologies, and tools. With SAS analytics embedded throughout the coursework, students will gain proficiency in data analysis, predictive modelling, and data visualization, enhancing their employability and career prospects in various sectors.

Speaking about the collaboration, Bhuvan Nijhawan, Senior Director, Education, SAS Asia Pacific, stated, "We are excited to join hands with Amity University Rajasthan to develop the next generation of analytics professionals. In today's competitive landscape, businesses depend on data-driven insights for informed decision-making. By embedding SAS analytics into the curriculum, we aim to equip students with the essential skills and knowledge to excel in this rapidly evolving industry."

Dr Amit Jain, Vice Chancellor, Amity University Rajasthan, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, "This partnership is a significant opportunity for aspiring business analysts and data scientists. Together with SAS, we are launching two-year MBA, MCA, and MSc programs specializing in Business Analytics and Data Science & AI. This will pave the way forward for students and further enhance their skills, especially in understanding and interacting with data, which is crucial for gaining valuable insights in today's technology-driven age."

SAS India and Amity University Rajasthan are dedicated to fostering a culture of innovation and excellence in business analytics education, enabling students to become proficient analysts and data-oriented decision-makers in the dynamic business environment.

About Amity University Rajasthan

Amity University Rajasthan, located in Jaipur, India, is a prestigious institution committed to providing exceptional education and fostering holistic development among its students. With a focus on innovation and industry relevance, Amity University Rajasthan offers a wide range of undergraduate and postgraduate programs across various disciplines. The university's state-of-the-art facilities, dedicated faculty, and vibrant campus environment contribute to a dynamic learning experience. Committed to excellence, Amity University Rajasthan prepares students to excel in their chosen fields and emerge as leaders and innovators in the global landscape.

About SAS in Education

SAS software has been part of education for four decades and is used at more than 3,000 educational institutions around the world.

About SAS

SAS is a global leader in data and AI. With SAS software and industry-specific solutions, organizations transform data into trusted decisions. SAS gives you THE POWER TO KNOW®.

SAS and all other SAS Institute Inc. product or service names are registered trademarks or trademarks of SAS Institute Inc. in the USA and other countries. ® indicates USA registration. Other brand and product names are trademarks of their respective companies. Copyright (c) 2024 SAS Institute Inc. All rights reserved.

Editorial Contact:

Kunal Aman

kunal.aman@sas.com

+91 22 6250 1600

www.sas.com/news

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor