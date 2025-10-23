Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global Limited secures ₹94.35 Cr project orders from Hong Fu Industrial Group & Reliance Consumer Products Limited

PNN

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Ocotber 23: Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global Limited (NSE: SSEGL), one of the leading Chennai based EPC players specializing in integrated infrastructure solutions, has announced the receipt of two significant civil construction project orders with a combined value of ₹94.35 Cr (Including GST) from reputed clients, Hong Fu Industrial Group and Reliance Consumer Products Limited.

Order 1

* Client: M/s Hong Fu Industrial Group, a leading Taiwan based global footwear manufacturer.

* Investment Background: The group is investing ₹1,500 Cr to establish a large scale non leather footwear factory in Ranipet, Tamil Nadu.

* Awarding Entity: M/s Grand Atlantia Panapakkam SEZ Developers Private Limited (a subsidiary of Hong Fu Industrial Group).

* Scope of Work: Civil works contract for Building Phase 1B at SIPCOT Park, Panapakkam, Ranipet.

* Order Value: ₹52.47 Cr (including GST).

* Completion Timeline: Before April 2026.

Order 2

* Client: M/s Reliance Consumer Products Limited, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries Limited and producer of Campa Cola beverages.

* Project Location: Beverage manufacturing facility at Brahmanapalli Village, Kurnool District, Andhra Pradesh.

* Scope of Work: Execution of additional civil works as per client specifications.

* Order Value: ₹41.88 Cr (including GST).

* Completion Timeline: By April 2026.

With these new contracts, the company's total work order book value now stands at ₹1,332.12 Cr (excluding GST), scheduled for execution over the next six to ten months.

These projects mark another milestone in Sathlokhar's growing portfolio of large scale industrial and infrastructure work across India, reinforcing its credentials as a trusted partner for globally renowned corporations and domestic industry leaders.

On the receipt of the orders, G. Thiyagu, Managing Director of Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global Limited said, "We are delighted to secure these prestigious orders from globally recognized and industry leading clients such as Hong Fu Industrial Group and Reliance Consumer Products Limited. These projects not only strengthen our order book but also reaffirm our growing reputation as a trusted EPC partner for large scale industrial infrastructure developments.

The addition of these assignments underscores our ability to deliver complex civil and structural works across diverse sectors, and further enhances our visibility among marquee domestic and international clients. We remain committed to executing these projects with the highest standards of quality, safety, and timeliness."

