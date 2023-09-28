Save Big with Flipkart's Big Billion Days - Get the Bajaj Finserv Insta EMI Card on Bajaj Markets

BusinessWire India

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 28: Bajaj Markets, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv is home to numerous EMI and credit card offerings from India’s most trusted names. These include ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Axis Bank, and more. The cards are designed to help cardholders simplify their finances and get more out of everyday expenses.

One such financial tool is the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card. This card lets cardholders convert their small and big purchases into easy, no-cost EMIs with minimal down payment and low processing fees. This nifty card is sure to be the perfect companion, this shopping season, particularly with Flipkart’s much-awaited Big Billion Days. Take festive season shopping to the next level with amazing EMI offers on smartphones.

Popular gadgets, home decor, fitness equipment, home appliances, and more are expected to go on massive discounts, during this Big Billion Days sale. Make shopping on Flipkart even more affordable and delightful by converting purchases into manageable EMIs with the EMI card. Here are some of the card’s standout features and benefits:

* Pre-approved loan amount of up to Rs 2 Lakhs

* Over a million products available on No Cost EMIs

* Expansive partner network with over 1.5 lakh sellers across 4,000 cities

* Minimal/zero down payment and low processing fees

* Zero foreclosure charges

* Flexible 3, 6, 9, 12, 24 months repayment tenor options

One can apply for the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card on the Bajaj Markets app or website. Applying on this platform is quite simple and takes only a few minutes. Here are a few unique benefits of applying for the card on Bajaj Markets:

* 100 per cent digital journey

* Instant approvals

* Minimal documentation

Apply for the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card and make purchases on Flipkart simple, convenient, and budget-friendly. Apart from EMI cards, one can also find a wide range of credit cards to suit the unique needs of every individual, on Bajaj Markets. These cards are thoughtfully curated to help cardholders make the most of their spending. One can access the Bajaj Markets app or website to explore and apply for these cards and more.

