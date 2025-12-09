Savills India Positions Gurugram as the Gateway to India's New Real Estate Growth Cycle for NRIs

VMPL

New Delhi [India], December 9: Savills India announced today that the brand will host a curated Gurugram property expo in London on 13-14 December 2025 at Hilton, London, Metropole, from 10:00 AM - 7:00 PM, bringing together seven leading developers of India -BPTP, Shapoorji Pallonji, Birla Estates, Krisumi Corporation, Experion Developers, Indiabulls Developers and Signature Global. The platform is designed to highlight the strength and long-term potential of Gurugram's real estate market to NRI investors and global citizens, backed by Savills' global advisory expertise and legacy of trust.

NRI confidence in India's real estate continues to strengthen as the country enters a period of stable economic expansion, improved transparency, and sustained demand for premium housing. This combination has positioned India as a preferred long-term investment market for global Indians.

At the forefront of this momentum is Gurugram, now one of India's most aspirational residential and commercial hubs. Home to Fortune 500 companies, the city has emerged as a powerhouse of corporate activity with one of the highest office leasing volumes in the country, driven significantly by the expansion of Global Capability Centres (GCCs). This vibrant workplace ecosystem supported by high-quality residential supply and robust social infrastructure including schools, hospitals, dining, retail, entertainment, and mobility makes Gurugram one of the most desirable cities to live, work, and invest in. Its superior connectivity and globally aligned lifestyle infrastructure, combined with high-growth micro-markets such as Dwarka Expressway, Golf Course Road, Golf Course Extension, and SPR, further position Gurugram as the natural choice for NRI investors seeking quality, trust, and long-term appreciation potential.

NRI preferences are also shifting towards future-ready and emerging asset classes such as branded residences, senior living communities, and leisure or wellness-led homes. These formats offer governance, services, and design standards comparable to global markets, making them increasingly attractive to affluent Indian families abroad.

Speaking on this, Shveta Jain, Managing Director & Head, Residential Services, Savills India, said, "Gurugram has firmly established itself as the city that reflects India's growth energy and global mindset. NRIs today are looking for clarity, confidence, and long-term value, and that is exactly what this market offers. Our upcoming Gurugram showcase is an opportunity to present this story directly to global Indians. At Savills, our focus is to guide them with transparent, research-backed insight, ensuring they invest with trust and conviction."

With its international footprint, research strength, and advisory-first approach, Savills continues to be the preferred partner for NRIs engaging with India's most promising real estate opportunities, with Gurugram at the forefront of this growth story.

About Savills India:

Savills is a global property advisory firm headquartered in London with a network of more than 42,000 people in over 700 offices across the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Africa and the Middle East. Savills India is a group company of Savills Plc. with full-service offices in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi NCR, Chennai, Pune, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad and Kolkata. Savills serves occupiers, investors and developers of real estate with a host of services including leasing, advisory & transactions, project management, capital markets, valuations and research & consulting. These services cover various asset classes such as commercial, industrial, warehouses and logistics, data centres, and residential. For further information, please visit https://www.savills.in/

