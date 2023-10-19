SAYA Group: Elevating the Indian Real Estate Landscape with Navratri Offers

NewsVoir

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 19: The Indian real estate sector is in the midst of a transformative period, as the festive season is already underway. Traditionally, festivals in India have consistently proven to be auspicious for property investments. This year, the industry is witnessing a substantial surge in sales and demand, riding the wave of optimism that the season brings.

As the festive season has commenced, Saya Group's exclusive Navratri offers come as a shining testament to the palpable sense of optimism in the real estate market. A combination of factors, including economic stability, favourable government policies, and evolving consumer sentiment, has converged to create an environment ripe for real estate growth.

Saya Group is known for its unwavering dedication to quality, prime locations, and exceptional customer service. The Navratri offers are yet another testament to their commitment to customer satisfaction and building a community of happy homeowners. Buyers of Saya Gold Avenue, where more than 1200 families are already residing, can enjoy exclusive advantages, including the chance to win home decor vouchers worth up to INR 2 lac on booking their properties. They can benefit from additional advantages, including exclusive inventory, free car parking, free club membership, no PLC charges, and attractive discounts as well. The booking shall be GST-free, and buyers will get immediate registry and possession. Buyers can explore various projects by SAYA Group and choose their desired property to invest in.

Vikas Bhasin, Chairman & Managing Director of Saya Group, expressed his enthusiasm for this festive season, "We wish all our customers a joyful Navratri and are excited to extend these compelling offers to make their celebrations even more special. Saya Group's properties, particularly Saya Gold Avenue, are synonymous with quality and convenience. Now, with these exclusive Navratri benefits, we invite you to join the Saya family and experience a life of comfort and luxury."

Saya Gold Avenue offers meticulously designed 2-3 BHK homes in the strategic location of Indirapuram, ensuring easy connectivity to Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, and Gurugram through NG-24. With ready-to-move-in properties and a plethora of amenities, it has already garnered significant interest from discerning homebuyers, making it a golden opportunity for those in pursuit of their dream homes.

Additionally, Saya Group, renowned for its commitment to quality and timely delivery, has already handed over 498,889 sq.mt of residential spaces and has 216,464 sq.mt of commercial area under construction. For comprehensive details on their exclusive Navratri offers and their exceptional real estate ventures, visit their project venues.

