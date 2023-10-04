Saya Group Leases 50 per cent Space in Saya Status to Premium Brands; Celebrates Success with 'Dvand' Star Cast

NewsVoir

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 4: Saya Group recently celebrated 50 per cent of the leasing of its marquee project, Saya Status, the tallest mall in India. The project achieved this milestone in an extremely short period of three months from the mall's launch. The event's highlight was the presence of the star cast of the movie 'Dvand', which included critically acclaimed actor Sanjay Mishra and actor-director Istiaq Khan. The movie released recently was powered by Saya Status. More than 500 people attended the event and had a great time.

Saya Status is India's tallest mall, making waves for its iconic design. A unique feature of the upcoming mall is the facility to park vehicles right in front of shops from the 4th to 9th floor. Construction of Saya Status is also progressing rapid pace.

"Once completed, Saya Status will emerge as one of the most popular NCR retail destinations, known not just for its unique architectural features but also in terms of store mix, entertainment and food options. The construction is moving at a rapid pace, and we are sparing no effort to ensure its timely possession," said Vikas Bhasin, Chairman and Managing Director of Saya Group.

Saya Status is located at Noida Expressway in Sector 129 of Noida. It spans 1.4 million sq. ft. and has nine floors of stunning vertical development. Possession is slated to be in 2025. Saya Status is being developed in a single phase, and all its units will be leased.

Saya Group has a track record of delivering quality construction at prime locations. Timely delivery has earned it a solid reputation in the real estate industry. So far, the company has delivered 5.37 million sq. ft. of residential spaces. Additionally, 2.33 million sq. ft. of commercial area is under construction, a significant portion of which will be handed over in the next few months.

The company's commitment to quality is evident in its completed residential projects, such as Saya Gold Avenue, Desire Residency, and Saya Zenith. Saya Group's commercial projects, Saya Piazza in Jaypee Wish Town and Saya South X in Greater Noida West, are nearing completion, and possession will be offered soon. Saya Piazza is a premium retail arcade strategically located with a catchment area of over 50,000 families. On the other hand, Saya South X will elevate the retail experience with a diverse selection of luxury brands set against captivating landscaping. It is in a bustling and growing neighbourhood with an active community of over 5 lakh residents.

