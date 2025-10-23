SBI receives 'World's Best Consumer Bank 2025' and 'Best Bank in India 2025' awards from Global Finance

New Delhi [India], October 23 : State Bank of India (SBI) received two prestigious accolades from Global Finance, New York at the Global Finance Award Ceremony held during the World Bank/IMF Annual Meetings 2025: World's Best Consumer Bank 2025 and Best Bank in India 2025.

The SBI said in a release that this dual recognition reinforces SBI's position as a global banking leader committed to innovation, financial inclusion, and customer excellence.

The awards acknowledge the bank's success in delivering world-class banking experiences to its extensive customer base while maintaining technological leadership and expanding services across India's diverse geographic landscape, SBI added.

Challa Sreenivasulu Setty, Group Chairman, State Bank of India, commented on the recognition, "We are deeply honoured by Global Finance's recognition of SBI's daily commitment to excellence. Serving 520 million customers and adding 65,000 new customers daily requires significant investment in technology and digitalisation. As a 'Digital First, Consumer First' bank, our flagship mobile application serves over 100 million customers, with 10 million daily active users."

State Bank of India is the largest commercial bank in terms of assets, deposits, branches, customers, and employees. It is also one of the largest mortgage lenders in the country, which has so far fulfilled the home-buying dreams of around 30 lakh Indian families.

The home loan portfolio of the bank has crossed Rs 8.5 lakh crore. As of June 2025, the bank has a deposit base of over Rs 54.73 lakh crore with CASA ratio of 39.36 per cent and advances of more than Rs 42.54 lakh crore. Ranked as the 4th most trustworthy bank in the world by Newsweek, SBI commands a market share of 27.7 per cent and 19.03 per cent in home loans and auto loans respectively.

SBI has the largest network of 22,980 branches and 62,200 ATMs/ADWMs in India, with more than 76,800 BC outlets. The number of customers using internet banking stands at 14.2 crores. With SBI's digital strategy right on track, the bank witnessed 66 per cent of new savings accounts being opened through the integrated digital and lifestyle platform YONO in Q1 FY26.

YONO, which has more than 9.04 crore registered users, witnessed 27.4 lakh new YONO registrations in Q1FY26. In terms of digital lending, the bank disbursed pre-approved personal loans worth Rs 1,791 crores through YONO during Q1 FY26.

