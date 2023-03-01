SC directs to provide Z-plus security to Mukesh Ambani and his family members all across India

Supreme Court has directed to provide the highest Z-plus security to industrialist Mukesh Ambani and his family members all across India and abroad.

A bench of Justices Krishna Murari and Ahsanuddin Amanullah said it was of considered opinion that if there is a security threat, the security cover cannot be restricted to a particular area or place of stay.

Highest Z+ Security Cover provided to respondent nos. 2 to 6 (Ambanis) shall be available all across India and the same is to be ensured by the State of Maharashtra and Ministry of Home Affairs.

Highest Level Z+ Security Cover, as per the policy of Government of India, be also provided, while respondent nos. 2 to 6 are travelling abroad and the same shall be ensured by the Ministry of Home Affairs, the bench said.

The top court said the entire expenses and cost of providing Z+ security cover to Ambanis within the territory of India or abroad shall be borne by them.

It said that looking into the business activities of Ambanis within the country as also outside the country, the very purpose of providing security cover would stand frustrated, if the same is restricted to a particular place or area.

We find that the security cover provided to the respondent nos. 2 to 6 has been the subject matter of controversy at different places and in different high courts, the bench said.