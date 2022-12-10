Schmalz India launches new facility in Pune

Schmalz India Pvt Ltd with a vision to expand its business in India today officially announced the launch of its new manufacturing plant in Pune.

Schmalz India Pvt Ltd, the Indian subsidiary since 1999, has come a long way from a small office of 500 Sq mts to a 1000 Sq mts facility in Bhosari in 2003, then 4000sq mts in 2007 and further now expanding with a 1000 Sq Mt additional unit for assembly and processing of handling Systems. This new facility is about 150 mts from the existing facility in Bhosari, MIDC.

Chief Guest, Marja Einig (Dy. Consul General of Federal Republic of Germany Mumbai), launched the new unit in presence of Andreas Beutel (Managing Director - J. Schmalz GmbH), Philip J. Mani (Managing Director - Schmalz India), Volker Bruck (Project Head International - J. Schmalz GmbH) and Priya Mani (General Secretary MPCC - Minority Div),

This new facility once again reiterates Schmalz's commitment to the Indian market to provide best of German quality and ergonomic solutions with strong service support all over India.

The company in next two years aims in reaching a turnover of 100 crores thus doubling the turnover. In vacuum automation, the company has a market share of 35 per cent, while in handling systems; it has a market share of more than 50 per cent, out of a Total market of 150 crores.

The new plant is the next step for the handling systems which we have been providing till date by importing from Germany to supply to the Indian customers. The products will now be assembled and also certain parts will be localized. This will be in accordance with their German supplies thus quality standards will be maintained. The plant comes with an investment of 15 crores. The plant will initially run on 35 per cent capacity to cater to the current business and have a 65 per cent capacity to grow to double our turnover.

In the coming years, the company will provide localized versions of Vacuum Handling Systems in India, further they also intend to launch latest products from their new brand "Binar" to the Indian Market. The products offered are namely Jumbo, VacuMaster, Binar Neo 30, Binar Qulicklift, and Binar QLR range.

The product range consists of Vacuum Handling Systems and Vacuum Automation wherein in the handling systems have Jumbo, VacuMaster, New 30, Quicklift and QLR and In Vacuum automation they will provide complete grippers and components for automating a Vacuum Pick and place, using Vacuum Generators, filters, connectors, Vacuum valves, Vacuum cups and Vacuum Sensors

Speaking on occasion, Andreas Beutel, Managing Director, J SCHMALZ, GmbH, said, "We are really proud of this key milestone and are confident that we would provide the best of the services and products to Indian market. India and especially Pune is a very strategic location for us. We promise that in future, we would invest more and create more jobs for the local youth." We currently employ a total 100 employees, which in the near future could become 200.

Philip J Mani, Managing Director, Schmalz India Pvt Ltd, Said "We are really excited with the new development and are looking forward to do more better and quality business in India. We have already helped the packaging, plastics and automotive industry with the localization of Suction cups from 2003 and now with the new plant which would cater to handling Systems we now look at Industries like Food, Pharma, Logistics, Tyre, and Electronics Industry. This is indeed a matter of great pride for us as we have reached a new level. The continuous investment over years into the Indian company proves that we are here to stay and assure our Indian customers that they will receive quality products with Service in the long run.

This story is provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor