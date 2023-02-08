Schweppes India's leading premium mixer brand unveils its latest campaign #MixItUpWithSchweppes

Schweppes, The Coca-Cola Company's leading premium mixer brand, has been refreshing its consumers for 240 years by offering them the ultimate sparkling mixers such as - Tonic water, Soda Water and Ginger Ale. The brand has unveiled a new campaign #MixItUpWithSchweppes, today. #MixItUpWithSchweppes celebrates Schweppes as the perfect mixer to enhance experiences across moments of consumption. With a rich and sparkling legacy of over two centuries globally, Schweppes has been synonymous with elevating everyday refreshment, through its unique and refined offerings. The brand has continued to innovate and address the evolving needs of consumers across beverage consumption occasions, since 1783.

In India, Schweppes has been enhancing experiences for consumers, be it in moments of celebration during festivities, occasions or just unwinding with their loved ones every day; Schweppes has been at the core of spreading enjoyment through its popular fizzy beverages.

Through this new quirky campaign, #MixItUpWithSchweppes, the brand also introduces Siddhant Chaturvedi, the heartthrob of Bollywood and youth icon and Manushi Chhillar, Actor and former Miss World as their new/official brand ambassadors.

Announcing the launch of the new digital campaign, Ruchira Bhattacharya, Director, Marketing - Emerging Categories, Coca-Cola India and Southwest Asia said, "Schweppes is a leading brand in the premium mixer category and has been loved by Indians for its distinct and perfectly balanced taste The brand embodies the vibrant and enthusiastic spirit of new-age Indian consumers as they continue to experiment with new innovations. Our new campaign #MixItUpWithSchweppes aims to celebrate moments with friends. In addition, we are very happy to launch 2 new flavours - Mint Mojito and Bitter Lemon with the new campaign. These are the first 2 in a sequence of many to come."

Siddhant Chaturvedi, the popular Bollywood actor and the new brand ambassador of Schweppes India, said, "I am thrilled to partner with the new-age iconic brand Schweppes. The brand's young and refreshing spirit brings alive exhilarating experiences, and that is something I resonate with as well. #MixItUpWithSchweppes campaign represents the convivial vibe that Schweppes exudes across consumption occasions with our loved ones, and I am excited to be a part of it."

Manushi Chhillar, former Miss World, and new brand ambassador of Schweppes India, said, "I am delighted to partner with Schweppes as its brand ambassador. The new campaign #MixItUpWithSchweppes echoes the brand's youthful and quirky spirit, which enables fun times for consumers across India. I am personally a Schweppes fan, and I love the innovative product offerings."

The quirky campaign film has been conceptualized by Glitch. Commenting on the new campaign, "From the get-go, our aim with the campaign was to capture the absolute, unparalleled joy of mingling with the right spirits. That feeling of freewheeling euphoria that accompanies good times and great camaraderie was our NorthStar while crafting every aspect, from the visuals to the art to the edit. We wanted a campaign that would make our audience crave to be part of this really fun, lively ambience, no matter where you are," said Sunetro Lahiri, Chief Creative Officer, The Glitch, Co-Chair, WPP Unite India.

Link to the digital campaign:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=11VNMA5lHZo

