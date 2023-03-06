Science Carnival 2023 concludes successfully at World’s best and biggest Science Park – Gujarat Science City, Ahmedabad, more than 1 lakh people participated in the carnival directly or indirectly

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], March 6: Gujarat Council of Science City (GCSC), working under the aegis of the Department of Science and Technology, Government of Gujarat and Gujarat Council of Science and Technology (GUJCOST), organized a 5-day Science Carnival at Gujarat Science city from 28th February to 4th march, with a series of scientific activities and programmes involving scientific organizations, school and college students, eminent scientists and faculties of the state and country with the aim to provide a platform for young minds to be swayed towards a scientific approach.

Hon’ble Chief Minister of Gujarat, Shri Bhupendra Patel, inaugurated a 5-day carnival at Science City, Ahmedabad, on the 28th of February, ie. National Science Day. Chief Secretary, Gujarat Shri Raj Kumar-IAS, Secretary, DST, Govt. of Gujarat, Shri Vijay Nehra-IAS, Director SAC- ISRO, Ahmedabad Shri Nilesh M.Desai, Executive Director, GCSC Shri J.B. Vadar, GAS Mayor of Ahmedabad Mr Kiritbhai, Advisor of GUJCOST Dr. Narottam Sahoo, children-teachers of various schools, officials of Science-Technology Department and other dignitaries were also present on the opening occasion of Science Carnival.

Chief Minister Shri Bhupendra Patel expressed the commitment to working together with famous companies like Google to equip our next generation with the technology of the future.

The State Government’s Department of Science and Technology and Google will train 10,000 people in the next 3 weeks, he added

Mr.Patel emphasised Hon’ble PM Narendra Modi’s vision to equip students with technology and modern education. “In the upcoming days, we want to create a knowledge-based society by providing the facilities like Science city to the children of the villages and the rural areas,” he added.

Referring to the fact that the state government has provided Rs 193 crore for science and technology in this year’s budget, the chief minister said that today’s era is the era of science & technology, Space science and Artificial Intelligence.

More than 1 lakh students, faculties and visitors attended the carnival directly or indirectly. The Science Carnival 2023 included scientific exhibitions, a sound & light show, a 3D Rangoli show, a planetarium show, a science Magic show, a popular science lecture, hands-on activities, science workshops, Google seminars, science demonstrations, sky observation and a guided tour to science theme base pavilions.

In Google’s Internet safety and workshop programme, children learned about fundamental elements of digital safety. They learned essential skills such as identifying online fraud, protecting their personal information, and being responsible and kind to others online via engaging in games and activities.

Gujarat Science City has various world-class science theme base galleries such as the Aquatic Gallery, Robotics Gallery, 3D IMAX Theatre, Hall of Space and Science, Planet Earth, Nature Park, Energy Education Park, Life Science Park and many more. The various galleries provide a unique experience to people of all age groups and create a scientific temper amongst young minds. Therefore, Science City is becoming a world-class science destination for people of all age groups.

