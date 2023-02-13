Science Carnival to be held from 28th February to 4th March 2023 at Gujarat Science City, Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], February 13: Science Carnival 2023 has been organized at Gujarat Science City from 28th February to 4th March, in which around 1 lakh students and visitors from all over Gujarat will participate and enjoy entertainment as well as knowledge.

Gujarat Council of Science City (GCSC) working under the aegis of the Department of Science and Technology, the Government of Gujarat is emerging as a popular and extensive medium for science education and dissemination.

Gujarat Science City has various world-class science theme base galleries such as the Aquatic Gallery, Robotics Gallery, 3D IMAX Theatre, Hall of Space and Science, Planet Earth, Nature Park, Energy Education Park, Life Science Park, and many more. The various galleries provide a unique experience to all ages peoples and create a scientific temper in young minds. Therefore, Science City is becoming a world-class science destination for all ages peoples.

As a large-scale science popularization platform, GCSC organizes five days prestigious Science Festival from 28th Feb to 4th March 2023 with a series of scientific activities and programs involving scientific organizations, school and college students, eminent scientists, and faculties of the state and country.

The Science Carnival 2023 includes a scientific exhibition, sound & light show, 3D Rangoli show, planetarium show, science Magic show, popular science lecture, hands-on activities, science workshops, science demonstrations, sky observation, and guided tour to science theme base pavilions. This event could provide a real platform for budding scientists to make their career and profession in science. The five days Science Carnival will be visited by more than 100000 students and visitors in Science City.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor