Scytale Alpha wins iDEX Open Challenge

Scytale Alpha, an emerging New Delhi based deep-tech Quantum Security Company, incubated by Data Security Council of India (DSCI), has won the Innovation for Defence Excellence (iDEX) Open Challenge (IDEX SPRINT) for developing the "Secure Audio-Visual communication Suite" for the Indian Navy. The continued support and mentoring of Technology Development Acceleration Cell (TDAC) under the leadership's of Cmde AP Golaya has been instrumental in understanding the core problem statement, which is the key towards solving the Secure Video Conference (VC) issues. The NIIO led by the Vice Admiral Satish Namdeo Ghormade, Vice Chief of Naval Staff has been handling and pushing the development of indigenous solutions by Startup's and MSME.

The company is engaged in designing, developing and deploying cutting edge Quantum Secure Indigenous Solutions. With the private defence equipment ecosystem thriving, Scytale Alpha has developed India's first Quantum secure video conferencing system and India's first Quantum Secure Messenger Suite for the Indian Army. The quantum secure communication technology by the company helps to provide solutions to strengthen personal, industrial and national security. Scytale Alpha's technology allows defence and security forces to communicate securely, and their products have the capability to handle requirements of vendor communication, social communication and diplomatic communication that works for both captive networks as well as open internet.

Scytale Alpha is also in talks with various government agencies, larger and medium private enterprises and users for their products as well as support to upgrade their IT Security to Quantum Secure levels. Many important companies have reached out to Scytale Alpha for business collaborations as well as joint technology and solution development in the Quantum Security domain. At Aero India 2023, during a Seminar attended by the Chiefs of the Air Staff from 30 countries, Chiefs and delegation heads of various countries showed interest in Scytale Alpha's product.

A Manthan event was organized by iDEX on 15th February 2023 during the ongoing AeroIndia to felicitate the achievements of the growing Indian defence startup and MSME ecosystem where Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited the booths setup by iDEX Challenge Winners. During the event, Scytale Alpha's Directors Wing Commander Satyam Kushwaha (Retd) and N Surendra Sai gave a live demonstration of the product features to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh accompanied by Admiral R Hari Kumar, Chief of the Naval Staff and General Manoj Pande, Chief of the Army Staff. During this interaction, the Defence Minister appreciated the uniqueness and urgent requirement of this much-needed product based on Quantum Security features. General Anil Chauhan, Chief of Defence Staff also visited the booth separately and was brief about the key unique capabilities of their product.

By involving industries such as MSMEs, start-ups, individual innovators, R&D institutes, and academia, Innovation for Defence Excellence (iDEX) under the aegis of Department of Defence Production (DDP) aims to create an eco-system that will help India achieve self-reliance and foster innovation and technology development in the defence and aerospace sectors. Scytale Alpha is currently participating in the Aero India 2023- Asia's largest aero show in Bengaluru from 13th to 17th Feb 2023 showcasing their products and technologies. Aero India 2023 has 811 total exhibitors that includes 701 Indian and 110 foreign exhibitors.

Speaking on the occasion, Wing Commander Satyam Kushwaha (retd), Director, Scytale Alpha said, "We are elated for being recognised for our work by the Government of India. India is world's largest defence equipment importer and is expected to spend around $220 Billion on defence imports in the coming decade. This recognition is a great push for Scytale Alpha and also other start-ups in the sector that aim to develop indigenous solutions for the defence equipment requirement of India. The support that the government has given to our sector through its various programs and schemes will act as a catalyst helping India become more self-reliant in the defence equipment sector. At the Aero India event we were visited by the Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh; CDS; CNS; COAS; DACS; some of the Chiefs of Air Forces of Foreign countries; Actor and Investor Sunil Shetty, and also by senior officers from NSG, IAF and many other government departments who showed keen interest in the unique and need of the hour product made by our team. This support for our domestically made defence solution has motivated us to strive harder to achieve our primary goal of strengthening our national communication and IT security requirements as well as serving other friendly nations. It gives us immense pleasure to get recognised for our work by our the Government, DDP, Defence Services as well as Industry partners. We are also utterly grateful to DDP and iDEX for the excellent platform that has been created to support such kinds of activities. Being a sunrise Sector, Quantum Security is going to be a foundational requirement for all defence and private enterprises, and we are happy to be making our contributions towards the same."

This story has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor