Seagram's Royal Stag Barrel Select Large Short Films Brings Select Films, Select Conversations to Pune

BusinessWire India

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], December 18: A pioneer in the short film format in India, Seagram's Royal Stag Barrel Select Large Short Films presents Select Films, Select Conversations. The celebrated short film platform has always recognized and fostered a creative environment encouraging brilliance in short format film making. Royal Stag Barrel Select Large Short Films over the years has won 6 Filmfare awards and Oscar qualifications which has made the platform the largest and most credible destination for short films in India. Through this interactive activation platform, the brand aims to foster a creative environment for artists in the industry in two unique and engaging formats with host Mandira Bedi.

- The On-Ground format: This live format travelled to three hubs in India - Gurugram, Kolkata and Pune - bringing together some of the most dynamic and discerning film artistes from Indian cinema for an evening of engaging discussions, interactive conversations, and screenings of some of the select movies from the celebrated short film platform, Royal Stag Barrel Select Large Short Films

- The On-Air format: A unique chat show concept spread across three episodes, where five prominent voices from the film industry - Jim Sarbh, Vijay Varma, Kalki Koechlin, Huma Qureshi and Sujoy Ghosh - discuss all things cinema with host Mandira Bedi. The On-air Episodes will be launched with the brand's streaming partners, Jio Cinema

After two successful on-ground events in Gurugram and Kolkata earlier this month, 'Select Films, Select Conversations' travelled to The Boat Club, Pune, on Saturday, December 16. During the evening, host Mandira Bedi held an engaging conversation with Jim Sarbh, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Tigmanshu Dhulia and Swanand Kirkire. 'Cinema's Shapeshifters: Crossings And Transformations' being the theme of the evening, the discussions revolved around the evolution of Indian cinema, diversity of genres and the short film format. The conversation received immense engagement from the audience present at the event. This was followed by the screening of select Royal Stag Barrel Select Large Short Films.

Commenting on the ideology behind the activation platform, Kartik Mohindra, CMO, Pernod Ricard India, said, "Through the years, Royal Stag Barrel Select Large Short Films has evolved, creating an ecosystem that brings world class storytelling to curious and discerning audiences, thus becoming 'the' destination for Indian short films. Select Films, Select Conversations, the brand's interactive platform, is an embodiment of this ideology, where we seek to explore the originality and creativity of the short film format and set it in the context of cinema today."

Speaking about her association with the platform as the host, actress Mandira Bedi said, "I am thrilled to be associated with Royal Stag Barrel Select Large Short Films. Getting to interact with different storytellers, artistes and understanding their diverse perspectives on cinema is a wonderful opportunity. I'm looking forward to all the riveting conversations, behind the scenes stories about the short film universe and the interactions with #TheSelectOnes."

Actor Jim Sarbh said, "I am glad to continue my association with Royal Stag Barrel Select Large Short Films through 'Select Films, Select Conversations'. It feels great to be a part of this unique experience and partake in conversations around cinema with my contemporaries from the industry."

Writer, Director Tigmanshu Dhulia spoke about the platform, sharing, "Royal Stag Barrel Select Large Short Films stands as a pioneer in championing the short film format within the Indian cinematic landscape. It's amazing to be associated with them and be here for Select Films, Select Conversations. It's such an enriching platform for lovers of Indian cinema, for both audiences and artists. I look forward to more such evenings in the future."

Actor Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia shared, "I think this is a very inspirational platform to be a part of. It is an opportunity for artists and audiences to come together and talk about their love for Indian cinema. It's also a beautiful platform to discuss how our industry is evolving and know what the audience expects from us. Kudos to the team at Royal Stag Barrel Select Large Short Films for creating something like this and including me in it."

Lyricist and Actor Swanand Kirkire spoke about the platform, sharing, "The Indian film industry has evolved tremendously since the time I started my career. There are so many different kinds of films being made and appreciated today. When it comes to short films, Royal Stag Barrel Select Large Short Films has been a real gamechanger. The platform brings out the brilliance of short films like nothing else. I am happy to be associated with them in their endeavor to foster a creative environment for artists in this industry."

After successfully wrapping up all the on-ground events in Gurugram, Kolkata and Pune, Royal Stag Barrel Select Large Short Films' 'Select Films, Select Conversations' will soon be released on-air.

Royal Stag Barrel Select Large Short Films:

Royal Stag Barrel Select Large Short Films has become 'the' destination for Indian short films where viewers can experience the taste of great films. The platform has collaborated with successful storytellers who truly stand for originality and creativity. Large Short Films has evolved to create an ecosystem for aspiring and established directors alike to bring world class storytelling to curious and deciphering audiences.

Royal Stag Barrel Select Large Short Films has released some of the most prodigious and award-winning short films with renowned artists and directors from the industry which truly reflects originality, imagination and perfection. Ahalya, Chutney, Devi and Anukul are just some of the phenomenal films that have been released on this platform. Royal Stag Barrel Select Large Short Films as a platform for original short films has been the pioneer in popularizing this genre of filmmaking.

Follow us on:

- Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/largeshortfilms/

- Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/LargeShortFilms

- Twitter: https://twitter.com/LargeShortFilms

- YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Sgi8Vy2Y_Dw

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor