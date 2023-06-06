Seagram's Royal Stag Launches Its New Live It Large Campaign Featuring Brand Ambassador Superstar Ranveer Singh

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], June 6: Seagram's Royal Stag has always exemplified the spirit of dreaming, achieving, and living it large. This year marks a major milestone as the brand embarks on a transformational journey with the launch of the new Live It Large campaign. This campaign embodies the spirit & attitude of today's generation, the Generation Large that strives to re-define the paths to success. The impactful new campaign features Bollywood's powerhouse Superstar Ranveer Singh, who today, is not just one of the biggest stars in the country but, also among the best actors of his generation. Exemplifying the attitude of the brand's campaign, "We Want It All, We Want It Aaj. We Are Generation Large!", Ranveer also perfectly illustrates Royal Stag's evolved new philosophy - "It's Our Life. We Live It large." The film also features global cricketing stars, Suryakumar Yadav and AB De Villiers.

With this new campaign, the brand strengthens its position as the voice of Generation Large, a generation that creates trends and are seen as trailblazers. The campaign also enables the brand to take the next step towards enhancing connect with the young audience who crave social currency & vicarious thrills.

The new campaign seamlessly integrates three important tenets of the brand: the Generation Large philosophy; the Live It Large gesture, the de-facto ritual of the Generation Large and the Golden Stag brand iconography. The Live It Large gesture is a reflection of how Generation Large zooms into each moment of their life and lives them to the fullest; it's also a natural gesture for today's digital-native audience. The campaign will be amplified on all major platforms cutting across TV, digital, print and OOH in an impactful manner.

Speaking on the launch of the new brand campaign, Kartik Mohindra, CMO, Pernod Ricard India, said, "Royal Stag has always been an iconic brand with a young heart that inspires us to live it large. Our latest campaign captures the spirit of today's generation which does not hold back, embodies self-belief and wants to maximize life experiences. The new campaign unveils a distinctive and youthful visual identity that's fresh, energetic, and most importantly embodies the ethos of this new generation, the Generation Large. It will give further impetus to the brand's transformational journey as it transcends from being a category leader to a cultural icon, emboldening what we stand for at Pernod Ricard, being 'Bigger. Bolder. Better.' Truly, this campaign has it all to propel the brand into new horizons and conquer new frontiers."

Brand ambassador superstar Ranveer Singh said, "I wholeheartedly resonate with Royal Stag's new 'Live It Large' philosophy. It's the philosophy of my life as well. It is all about embracing each moment and giving your best to it. It is amazing to see how an iconic brand like Royal Stag is evolving with times to connect with its audience on a deeper level. The campaign film is youthful and energetic, a true reflection of my way of life."

Watch the film here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M98NqbcWdyI

