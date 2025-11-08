Search continues for 2 missing from structure collapse at power plant in S. Korea

Seoul, Nov 8 Search efforts continued on Saturday to locate two workers missing from a collapsed boiler tower at a thermal power plant in the southeastern city of Ulsan, with preparations under way to dismantle nearby units to facilitate the operation, authorities said.

The boiler tower at the Ulsan branch of Korea East-West Power Co., a state-run utility, collapsed Thursday, leaving three workers dead and two others presumed dead. The exact location of the remaining two workers remains unknown, reports Yonhap news agency.

Firefighters have been working through roughly 30 meters of twisted steel and debris to reach the core of the collapse area, deploying about 40 rescuers and using drones and other equipment overnight.

The 60-meter-tall boiler tower was in the process of being demolished after its operation was suspended in 2021 following 40 years of use.

The central disaster and safety response headquarters said it decided to dismantle the adjacent Unit 4 and Unit 6 power plants amid concerns of additional collapse as both had already been largely weakened for demolition.

Preparatory blasting work began Friday night following the decision, it added.

The disaster headquarters said it expects the pace of rescue operations to accelerate once the demolition of Units 4 and 6 is completed.

The demolition work is expected to take place early next week when preparations are complete.

"Once the parts needed to connect the explosives are in place, the demolition will likely be carried out on Tuesday," an Ulsan city official told reporters.

The accident occurred as workers from a subcontractor commissioned to dismantle the structure were cutting steel supports to weaken it before blasting work.

The Ulsan District Prosecutors Office said it has formed an investigation team to determine the exact cause of the incident in cooperation with police and the labor ministry, hold those responsible, and support the victims' bereaved families.

Whether safety measures were in place, such as by supporting the tower with wires, will be a key question during the investigation process.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor