Seasoned romance author Shrinit Badiyani untangles the mystery pertaining to the problems of modern-day love relationships, especially for the Millennials

Mumbai, October 1: The Gen Y (26 to 41 age group), or better known as Millennials, have their love life as the most common emotional problem living in today’s fast-paced & stressful lifestyle. With the rise in relationship conflicts & depression amongst youth, we talked to the romance fiction expert to share his views about where we are going wrong in love relationships & how we tackle it.

Badiyani, who falls in this age group, has written two bestselling contemporary romance novels with stories set up in urban areas. He was recently honoured to judge young talents in the writing competition ‘Conspirize Me!’ at one of Asia’s biggest & reputed intercollegiate events, ‘NM Umang 2022 Cultural Fest’. The event was held by the literary arts department of the NM Umang committee, with the participation of 15 top colleges in Mumbai, held on the 17th of September 2022 at the SVKM’s N.M. college premises in Mumbai. Having opportunities to connect with current college students as well as people in their late 30s often, Shrinit comments on the inappropriate partner choices we all make.

“Relationship proposal is not a job offer; you can’t tick mark a list & decide if you will be able to love the person. It is also perhaps the dark influence of corporate culture where you leave your current job for a better opportunity every two to three years; the same approach in a relationship will not work.”

Shrinit further adds, “In a relationship, you shouldn’t choose the best option; rather, go for your favourite person to stay happy in the long run.”

Having his protagonists belonging to the current college life & working professionals in his two different national bestsellers, ‘The Pact of Love’ & ‘Lovenesia’ on Amazon in the contemporary fiction, contemporary romance & Indian writing category, he further adds the reasons for the unhappy relationships.

“We have a fast hookup & breakup culture now. Thanks to social media & various platforms to connect to new people, we have options to date, thus the confusion & willingness to quit the current relationship easily. Relationships strengthen over time. Patience is a virtue we all miss!”

Not giving respect to your partner is another major one! “Respect is talked about a lot everywhere, but when you sneak inside a couple’s life, it’s still missing. I have often met people who had love but separated for not having their opinions or careers respected as per their expectations.

A man wanting an educated working woman as a partner but not acknowledging her professional priorities & a woman wanting a successful man without support during his struggles is a problem.”

Shrinit also emphasizes the importance of adjusting & sacrificing for your partner, as actions always speak louder. “Unfortunately, nobody wants to be the giver today. You want the other person to provide first & be more emotionally dependent on you, thus making the giver in the relationship feel less loved oftentimes.”

Being a diploma holder in screenplay writing, Shrinit has a knack for writing film reviews & also writes blogs on topics ranging from ‘90s nostalgia to women’s issues, all of which can be found on his official website, www.shrinitbadiyani.com. He enjoys sharing his knowledge & educating people, be it young aspiring writers seeking advice on their next step to make it big, students looking for career guidance & working professionals who need life motivation. Currently, he is writing his fourth novel, which will be a collection of five short stories having today’s changing relationship dynamics as the base with diverse settings & characters yet connected in a unique way.

Both of his romance bestsellers are available on Amazon Kindle & other global distribution platforms. While ‘The Pact of Love’ is thematically based on a second chance, ‘Lovenesia’ is an interesting story with a black moment changing the lives of the two ex-lovers forever.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor