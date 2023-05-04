Second rubber park of Kerala to come up in Kollam district

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], May 4 : The Kerala government is setting up a rubber park in the Kollam district with the aid of the Rubber Board and Kerala Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (KINFRA).

Rubber park M D George V James told the media on Thursday, "The second phase of the rubber park is established at Priavanthur, Kollam district. Our main objective is to develop infrastructure facilities like power, water and transportation for promoting rubber and rubber wood-based products manufacturing industrial units."

He said, "Here, we allow only rubber-based industries and rubber wood industries to be permitted in this rubber park only. Also, we don't have any compromise on environmental aspects. We are only permitting PCB (pollution control board)-classified industries."

He said the park is located in an environmental-sensitive area, and therefore no common effluent treatment plant is constructed.

George added, "We have already developed 19.93 acres of land and approximately 10 acres of land can be allotted for lease for thirty years for industries use. We are expecting new industries from the sector to be set up here and to promote the growth of the rubber industry in the state."

The first rubber park is currently in operation. It was started in 1997 at Irapuram village in Ernakulam district.

To aid in the growth of the rubber sector, several research initiatives have been undertaken by the government including the establishment of the first Rubber Park near Ernakulam which is home to 33 rubber units as well as research activities.

