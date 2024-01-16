Secret Astrologer of Celebrities, Launches New Workshop On Numerology

New Delhi (India), January 16: Pandit Anirudh Singh, a highly respected Numerologist, known for providing mentorship to celebrities, is set to launch his own Numerology LIVE Workshop from January 20th, 7 pm onwards, under the name AstroSeekho, open to the public in less than Rs. 100 INR. This workshop will be a blessing for all Numerology enthusiasts, aspiring seekers of cosmic wisdom, and those eager to uncover the mysteries of personal insights.

He is a third-generation certified spiritual coach, numerologist, Tarot Card Reader and Yoga trainer, with 10 years of experience. He was brought up in a very traditional background where knowledge of tantra and religion were deeply rooted over generations and he has experienced several miracles since childhood.

He has helped over 10,000 people to leverage the power of numerology and build their dream life by transforming their business, career, finances, relationship and health.

“No matter how much we humans have advanced, the effect of Planets and Stars on our lives is undeniable. I’ve found great value in learning numerology as it offers a unique lens through which I am able to understand myself and my life” says Pandit Anirudh Singh.

According to him, Numerology is a tool for self-discovery and personal growth, providing a fascinating perspective that goes beyond convention. These are not just some empty words but his many years of experience through which he concluded this.

He has given guidance to many renowned people and helped them resolve the mysteries of their life and careers with the help of Numerology. This workshop will provide a unique chance to learn numerology from a seasoned expert. Discover how it can be applied to various aspects of life, including career choices, relationships, and personal development.

