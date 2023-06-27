Secure Connection Unveils Next Generation of Honeywell Branded Soundbars

NewsVoir

Hong Kong, June 27: Secure Connection, the Hong Kong based electronic products manufacturer, today announced the global launch of its latest line of Honeywell branded soundbars.

The Honeywell Suono P2000, Trueno U2000, and Trueno U3000 Soundbars offer users an immersive audio experience, blending cutting-edge technology with sleek, modern aesthetics, making them the perfect addition to any home entertainment setup. These new soundbars are key additions to the existing line up of soundbars offered by the company.

The Trueno U3000 160W Soundbar boasts powerful 2.1 channel audio, which is further enhanced by a powerful subwoofer. The Trueno U2000 120W Soundbar features a 2.1 channel system along with a subwoofer, delivering deep and rich bass. The Suono P2000 60W Soundbar offers 2.0 Channel Sound, providing users with crisp and crystal-clear sound quality.

The soundbars are wall-mountable, helping ensure a clutter-free setup, while their ideal size makes them a perfect companion for LED TVs. The Triple EQ mode allows users to customize sound output, so that it is tailored to individual and personal taste.

These soundbars will now be available for purchase across the company's channel network, including both e-commerce platforms and via retailers. With an array of options, consumers can now easily select the perfect soundbar tailored to their unique preferences and requirements.

"The Trueno U2000, Suono P2000 and Trueno U3000 are the culmination of months of effort by the product development teams. They set a new benchmark with dynamic sound and sleek design," said Mohit Anand, Chief Executive Officer, Secure Connection Limited. "Whether you are a casual listener or an audiophile, there is a soundbar for every consumer. I am confident that our consumers will notice extraordinary enhancement to their audio experience with these ground-breaking products."

Secure Connection boasts of a rich legacy of more than Twenty-Five years of delivering best-in-class products and breakthrough innovations in consumer technology products, audio products, peripherals, and accessories spread across global markets. Secure Connection has emerged as a global leader with a wealth of expertise in building brands, creating consumer loyalty, and delivering a rich experience that enriches a consumer's digital lifestyle. Secure Connection Limited, Hong Kong is a subsidiary of Creative Newtech Limited (NSE: CREATIVE).

For more information, please visit www.honeywellconnection.com.

