Secures Dual Returns in Real Estate: By A K Tiwary

Mediawire

New Delhi [India], June 27: Security in terms of income and earnings is the most important aspect of any person for himself and family. We work to support our families when we feel healthy and have job security. But just the thought of what if something happens to me who will look after me and my family shivers our whole being. One should, therefore, look for options that are available in the market where a lifelong income is securely set for you and your family, and in your absence or disability, nothing gets disturbed and your life and family is secured.

There have been many examples where developers have promised assured returns but were unable to provide as Real estate is a high-risk business with lot of uncertainties. Consumers despite being aware still tend to believe in such schemes and investments as you have only to believe in good faith.

Now for the first time in India, such return is being promised through Bank SWP scheme and Professional Companies Mai aging your Rent and Account to secure your assets and its regular returns.

It is always a location that determines the appreciation of any asset. Nothing beats investment in Central Delhi as Delhi is ultimate Economic Hub of the country when compared to Noida or Gurgaon.

Strategically located in the heart of Central West Delhi in Patel Nagar near Pusa Road, "The Delhi Mall "is mixed use development and one of the most happening commercial buildings of NCR& is part of the "Leela Sky Villas" complex, which is planned Tallest luxury tower of capital city Delhi, more than 2.5 times taller than Qutub Minar.

"The Delhi Mall" is very close to hotspots like Rashtrapati Bhavan, Connaught Place, India Gate, Chanakyapuri, and Karol Bagh. Investors also benefit from the high visibility and footfall from the catchment areas around. Punjabi Bagh, Kirti Nagar, Rajinder Nagar, Patel Nagar, Naraina Vihar, Moti Nagar, and Karam Pura, Hari Nagar Ramesh Nagar, Shalimar Bagh, Ashok Vihar etc which are within a radius of just 3 -5 km. These prime locations make it an attractive destination for their shopping needs, entertainment and investment opportunity.

Many National and International brands have already signed lease agreements with the developer. INOX having 9 screens has signed @ Rs.235/- sq.ft which is one of the most expensive deals for any Mall in North East Asia. The various other brands include Haldiram, Barista, Shoppers Stop, Tumble House etc.The developer is already in talks with several global commercial real estate service agencies for its zoning;Tenant Rentals Management and maintenance through such as JLL, Cushman, Colliiers etc

Santhosh Kumar, Vice Chairman, Anarock, said, "If we look at the average carpet rental rates in already operational malls like Select City, Avenue, Promenade by DLF, Ambience in Vasant Kunj by Ambience Group, Vegas Dwarka, Pacific mall by Pacific group for sales in Delhi/NCR malls for the first quarter of the financial year 2024, the rental rates ranges from Rs 350 per sqft to Rs 1000 per sq ft. So it is already understood that the rental values are going up by leaps and bounds due to lack of supply of quality Malls in Delhi."

DLF spokesperson says that in our all operational malls, the rentals are highly dependent on location and amenities. That's why we have increased our new rentals by 30 to 40 percent with improving marketing sentiments.

The rents in these malls have sky rocketed as demand for premium space for both international and domestic brands continues to rise. Online retailers that have opened standalone stores or small touch points in the offline space are also adding to the overall demand for retail space.

DOUBLE INCOME; HOW?

The investors who buys space in "The Delhi Mall" (thedelhimall.com (Phone:8151070000) will have the opportunity to receive return/income from day one of the booking through Systematic Withdrawal Plan of the Bank. The agreement of this monthly return/income is signed directly between the investor and the bank portfolio. So you are not dependent on the developer to receive your returns making it a highly secured investment. The Portfolio Manager of SWP under Bank will maintain the secured return of your account and will pay every month accordingly. Thus, an immediate income will start generating for you or your nominee. The minimum investment here starts from 50 lacs and goes up to 15 Cr.

In Delhi Mall Booking under a RERA registered project, you get Income from Double the Source. Approx 24% through SWP of Bank (Average 12% per annum for 2 years Pre-Possession and 36% returns (9% per annum average return) for 4 years Post-Possession both Secured by Bank Systematic Withdrawal Plan.

And not only this, you will also get actual ever increasing rent from the Brand through a Professional or Multinational IPC from Earnings of your Real Estate Commercial Asset. Rents in Delhi Commercial Malls are very high compared with Noida & Gurgaon.

The construction is already under progress, so potential investors should see guaranteed returns from day one of the booking. It is time to avail this once in a lifetime opportunity for you and your loved ones.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by Mediawire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor