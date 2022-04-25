Seeded in 2020, OrganicBazar reaches the 1 lakh consumers milestone with 100X growth

Healthunbox Pvt. Ltd has become India's fastest-growing e-commerce platform in the gardening domain with its popular brand - OrganicBazar™.

A one-stop-shop for gardening products, OrganicBazar has successfully reached the 1 lakh consumers milestone with a 100X growth in the last financial year.

A unique marketplace for gardening products, OrganicBazar primarily focuses on products that are not easily available to consumers at local stores.

Sharing his thoughts on achieving the milestone, Deepak Kushwaha, CEO, Healthunbox Pvt. Ltd. said, "With OrganicBazar our vision is to create a world where everyone can live a healthier, happier, and no-compromise lifestyle. During the lockdown, a lot of people including myself have used the opportunity of working from home to make significant lifestyle changes and indulge in activities that make a positive switch to better living.

Home gardening has become one such activity and the hobby turned into a successful business model. Born out of the need to simplify the search for gardening products online such as grow bags, soil, fertilizer, seeds and tools, we created a unique 'website' that filled the existing demand-supply gap." In addition to a user-friendly interface, OrganicBazar provides 360 degree customer support via calls, emails and Whatsapp.

ChandraShekhar Kushwaha, CFO, Healthunbox Pvt. Ltd. added, "Our journey began in 2021 and OrganicBazar has touched the lives of over 1 lakh consumers with approximately 20-30% retention rate. Our mission is to be the first choice for our consumers and partners in their journey of discovering gardening products online. With constant growth and thriving consumer outreach, we plan to expand our horizons to overseas markets as well. Currently, we deliver our products Pan India and are planning on reaching out to a larger audience in Dubai, Saudi Arabia, USA, and European markets as well. With our growth trajectory, we are also planning to set up complete home garden setup with useful gardening advice to help you start home gardening. We aim at generating a 5-10 Crore revenue in the next financial year."

With the advent of the Covid-19 pandemic, kitchen gardening and organic food has gained immense popularity as consumers are more aware of its health and lifestyle benefits. Homegrown vegetables and fruits do not contain harmful chemicals and pesticides, which makes them a healthy choice. Seeded by Co-founders, ChandraShekhar Kushwaha & Deepak Kushwaha, OrganicBazar has become a preferred online platform for terrace gardening products and has generated 2 Crore revenue in the last financial year.

Along with an in-house online store, OrganicBazar is also available on popular platforms like Amazon, Flipkart, and Meesho. The dedicated team at OrganicBazar works towards improving the product catalog & services to provide high-quality organic gardening products at the best possible prices.

In addition to a wide range of essential gardening supplies, OrganicBazar also offers helpful advice and tips for gardening enthusiasts via its popular Youtube channel - , Facebook page - , and other social media platforms with over 10 lakh social media user base.

Visit to shop for all your gardening needs.

