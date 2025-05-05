Seize the Lead in Asia's Sustainability Market - Join the 2025 SDG Asia Expo to "Charge Towards Change"

PRNewswire

Taipei [Taiwan], May 5: The world is facing growing environmental challenges and major social changes. Today, sustainable development is a top priority for governments, businesses, and communities everywhere. In response to this global shift, the Taiwan Institute for Sustainable Energy (TAISE) has been leading efforts since 2007 to promote sustainability in Taiwan and connect with global initiatives.

TAISE focuses on key areas such as climate change, the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), clean energy, and biodiversity. It has built a strong network across sectors, with 84 corporate members, and partnerships with 69 universities and 123 hospitals, working together for a greener future.

To speed up change in the Asia-Pacific region, TAISE created the SDG Asia Expo a platform for sustainable innovation and collaboration. The 2025 SDG Asia Expo, themed "Charge Towards Change," will be held from September 11 (Thursday) to September 13 (Saturday), 2025, at Taipei World Trade Center Exhibition Hall 1. This year's Expo will be bigger than ever, featuring 1,000 booths and welcoming hundreds of exhibitors from government, industry, academia, healthcare, and NGOs. Over 50,000 visitors are expected, making it the largest and most important sustainability event in the region.

The last Expo already set a strong record, attracting more than 35,000 attendees, with a big increase in exhibitors and booths. It hosted 62 inspiring forums and events, giving fresh ideas on green transformation, innovation, and sustainable business. Participants praised the Expo for helping them build new partnerships and expand their impact across borders.

In 2025, the SDG Asia Expo will continue to focus on Cross-Sector Collaboration, Public Engagement, and Global Connections. It will bring together leaders from international organizations, cities, businesses, youth climate activists, and sustainability experts. Through exhibitions, forums, dialogue sessions, networking, and hands-on experiences, the Expo will inspire real action for a better future.

Now is the time to act. Be part of Asia's leading sustainability movement! Join the 2025 SDG Asia Expo to showcase your innovations, discover new business opportunities, build valuable connections, and amplify your impact on the world. Together, let's Charge Towards Change and create a greener, stronger, and more sustainable future.

2025 SDG Asia Expo

Date | September 11 (Thursday) to September 13 (Saturday), 2025

Venue | Hall 1, Taipei World Trade Center, Taiwan

Email | expo@taise.org.tw

Registration Deadline | July 11 (Friday), 2025

Registration Link | https://www.sdgs-asia.com.tw/en/exhibitor-registration-2025/?utm_source=prn&utm_medium=news

