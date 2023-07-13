Seminar series - The Emerging Perspectives on The Metaverse

SRV Media

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 13: Symbiosis Institute of Business Management (SIBM), Pune, in collaboration with Swansea University, UK, is conducting a seminar series on 'The Digital Future for Business & Society: Emerging Perspectives on The Metaverse.'

This seminar is jointly organized by Professor Yogesh K Dwivedi, who is a Professor of Digital Marketing and Innovation, at the School of Management, Swansea University, Wales, UK; Dr Laurie Hughes, who is a Senior Lecturer within the Strategic Operations Group, School of Management, Swansea University. Wales, UK; and, Prof. Dr Ramakrishnan Raman who is Director of SIBM-Pune, Dean of Faculty of Management, Symbiosis International (Deemed University) and Director - Strategy and Development, Symbiosis. This seminar series is jointly Supported by Digital Marketing and Analytics SIG Academy of Marketing, Grenoble IAE-Graduate School of Management - a Grenoble INP school of the University of Grenoble Alpes, The e-Business and e-Government SIG British Academy of Management and The UK Academy for Information Systems (UKAIS). The seminar is moderated by Dr Vinod Kumar, Associate Professor, SIBM Pune, and Dr Anabel Gutiérrez Senior Lecturer in Digital Marketing at Royal Holloway, University of London.

The purpose of this seminar series is to delve into the transformative potential of the metaverse and its far-reaching impact on various aspects of business and society. In its ongoing seminar series, the 8th seminar witnessed a captivating presentation by Prof. Stefan Koos from Bundeswehr University, Munich, Germany, adding another layer of expertise to the discussion. Prof. Stefan Koos delved into the intriguing topic of "The Individual in the Virtuality - Legal Aspects of the Metaverse," shedding light on the numerous challenges associated with this rapidly evolving digital realm.

Prof. Stefan Koos works at the Department of Economics and Management, Bundeswehr University Munich, Germany. He is holder of the Chair of Private Law and International Business Law at the Bundeswehr University Munich and he is also visiting professor at law faculties of several universities in Indonesia. He is the author of books and commentaries on competition law and conflict of laws. His current research interests lie primarily in the aspects of the digitalization of the law.

During the seminar, Prof. Stefan Koos explained the dynamics of virtual environments, where individuals navigate using avatars and personalize their virtual spaces with virtual objects. This integration of humans into virtual and semi-virtual environments raises critical questions about the relationship between individuals and technology, as well as the influence wielded by powerful platforms. Prof. Koos also emphasized the importance of legal protection for a "virtual" identity and examined the impact of virtualization on the legal aspects of social behaviour and interpersonal trust. His presentation touched upon topics such as the concept of personality and property in virtualization, the fundamental right of free development to personality and in AR/VR, rights of avatars, the ambivalence of individuals in hybrid real and digital societies, and the potentially transformative effects of the metaverse.

Commenting on the seminar series, Prof. Ramakrishnan Raman, Director-SIBM Pune, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “As the seminar series continues, it promises to further explore the multifaceted dimensions of the metaverse, fostering a deeper understanding of its implications for various industries and society as a whole.” He further added, “This seminar series continues to serve as a platform for experts, academics, and industry professionals to explore and understand the ever-expanding realm of the metaverse, unraveling its potential and impact on business and society”.

Looking ahead, the next seminar is scheduled for August 2, 2023, where Prof. Varsha Jain from MICA, Ahmedabad, India, will share her thoughts on the topic, “Opportunities and Challenges of Metaverse in Marketing.” This seminar promises to provide valuable insights into the marketing potential of the metaverse.

Interested participants can register for the seminar through the following link: https://tinyurl.com/seminarseries-9

