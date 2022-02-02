Senseforth.ai recognized in 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Conversational AI Platforms

Senseforth.ai today announced that they have been recognized by Gartner® in the 2022 Magic Quadrant™ for Conversational AI Platforms report.

This evaluation is based on specific criteria that analyzed the company's Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute.

"We believe this recognition reflects the quality of our vision, the ability to deliver superior business outcomes for our clients, and our ongoing innovation in the space of conversational AI and voice AI," said Shridhar Marri, CEO & Co-founder of Senseforth.ai. "Our inclusion in the first ever Magic Quadrant for Conversational AI platforms is a testament to how our technology is impacting organizations who are adopting AI Assistants to transform their customer experience," he added.

Senseforth's enterprise-grade Conversational AI Platform handles over 190 million conversations every month with an industry-leading accuracy of over 96%. Senseforth.ai is ranked 6 on SQuAD2.0, the most authoritative Machine Reading Comprehension benchmark in the world.

In addition to building AI virtual assistants and voice assistants, the company has also deployed advanced solutions such as conversational analytics, conversational marketing, agent-assist, knowledge management, and AI-powered smart search, to name a few.

Ritesh Radhakrishnan, CTO & Co-founder of Senseforth.ai said, "Our Conversational AI Platform is crafted to meet the dynamic needs of enterprises, who wish to personalize interactions and provide incremental value to their customers as well as employees. Our ability to build novel solutions, scale rapidly and deliver a superior experience has made us the preferred choice of large organizations from across the world."

Speaking about this recognition, Krishna Kadiri, Chief AI Officer & Co-founder of Senseforth.ai said, "We believe our placement in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Conversational AI platforms is a testament to our relentless focus on making technology human-like. Innovation never takes a backseat at Senseforth.ai, and in recent years, we have made giant strides in the fields of machine learning, natural language understanding, and voice AI."

In 2020, Gartner named Senseforth.ai a "Cool Vendor" in Conversational AI Platforms. The company has also been recognized by Forrester, IDC, Frost & Sullivan, NASSCOM, and ISG Provider Lens, among others.

