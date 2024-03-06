Sensex Achieves Record High of 74,000: Investors Celebrate

Indian benchmark indices traded in the green, as they staged a smart rebound from day's low. Both Sensex and Nifty rose to fresh lifetime highs as they resumed their rally after one-day hiatus. Private banking stocks led the rally which saw Sensex crossing 74,000 mark and Nifty topping 22,400 for first time. At 03.24 pm the BSE Sensex traded highr by 434.36 points or 0.59 percent to 74,111.49.

Top Nifty gainers on the Nifty were Bajaj Auto, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Axis Bank, Bharti Airtel and SBI Life Insurance, while losers were Adani Enterprises, UltraTech Cement, NTPC, ONGC and Maruti Suzuki. Among sectors, Bank index up 1 percent and pharma index up 0.7 percent. On the other hand, oil & gas, power, realty down 1 percent each. BSE Midcap index down 0.6 percent and Smallcap index down 2 percent. Equity benchmark indices had started lower in early trade amid weak trends from the US markets and selling in IT stocks. At the opening bell, the Sensex was down by 103.77 points, commencing at 73,573.37, while the Nifty 50 exhibited a decline of 36.35 points, starting at 22,319.95.



