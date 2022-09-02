Sensex, Nifty rangebound; Tata Steel, Infosys, RIL fall

The Indian stock market's key indices, Sensex and Nifty, were trading almost flat in the morning session on Friday.

The 30 stock S&P BSE Sensex was trading 46.97 points or 0.08 per cent down at 58,719.62 points at 11.33 am against its previous day's close at 58,766.59 points.

Earlier, the Sensex started the day in the positive at 58,969.02 points and rose to a high of 59,108.66 points in the morning trade.

The Sensex slipped into negative within half an hour of the opening of the trade. It slipped to a low of 58,558.64 points.

The Sensex had slumped 770.48 points or 1.29 per cent on Thursday.

The broader Nifty 50 of the National Stock Exchange was trading 32 points or 0.18 per cent down at 17,510.80 points against its previous day's close at 17,542.80 points.

The Nifty had lost 216.50 points or 1.22 per cent on Thursday.

IndusInd Bank slumped 1.27 per cent to Rs 1096.90. Tata Steel fell 0.89 per cent to Rs 105.50. Infosys fell 0.82 per cent to Rs 1452.40.

The index heavyweight Reliance Industries Limited was trading 0.57 per cent down at Rs 2545.70. The scrip had lost nearly 3 per cent on Thursday.

ICICI Bank, Wipro, Hindustan Unilever, Power Grid Corporation, and Dr Reddy's Laboratories were among the major Sensex losers.

Mahindra & Mahindra surged 1.15 per cent to Rs 1327.50. L&T, NTPC, ITC, Bajaj Finance, Kotak Bank, Axis Bank, Tech Mahindra and Titan were among the major Sensex gainers.

( With inputs from ANI )

