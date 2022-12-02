Serial Investor Creating Breakthroughs in the F&B Industry: Shweta Salunkhe

Shweta Salunkhe, a serial investor and Chief Legal Officer (CLO) at “Coffee & More”

India, December 2: “Once people connect to food, there is no turning back,” says Shweta Salunkhe, a serial investor and Chief Legal Officer (CLO) at several groundbreaking companies like Super Galaxy Sports and Blackhat Syndicus. She has started a Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) brand in India and plans to expand it globally to change the dynamics of the QSR food industry.

The restaurant chain, known as “Coffee & More”, with its first outlet in Koregaon Park, Pune, aims to treat its customers with freshly brewed coffee and fresh food. While the Quick Service Restaurant Industry is prominent, it lacks the basic necessity of providing fresh food. We often get served burgers, pizzas, and fried items that are easy and quick to make but are not fresh. Shweta Salunkhe and her team thought about it and decided to challenge the status quo and do something different.

With a great range of fresh food and hot and cold beverages, “Coffee & More” is trying to revolutionize the QSR industry by providing fresh food to students, professionals, and families. “Restaurants that sell fresh food of global cuisine are often expensive. Not everyone can spend on it every day. We think that is unfair,” added Shweta.

Shweta loves cooking herself and likes experimenting with cuisines. Since childhood, she has grown a habit of cooking and eating delicious meals that fulfil her daily nutrition requirements. As a food lover, she often visits restaurants, but she is always on the watch for where her family is served good and fresh food. It is no longer just about the taste for her. Hence, she has prioritized serving people food that will be fresh, tasty, and made from quality ingredients. The thought of considering people’s health over profits is what makes “Coffee & More” an acceptable option for food lovers.

Explaining the concept of a QSR, Shweta says, “These days, we have less time, and hence we opt for fast food or frozen food. While changing a lifestyle is difficult, adding fresh food that cooks faster is not. We decided our curated menu of fresh and delicious food should be served in a QSR format, meaning one can come and taste good fresh food instantly. Our food is cooked by expert chefs of the F&B industry who prepare food, maintaining all hygiene and quality standards. The cooking and preparation will take a stipulated amount of time. One can have the food and leave with their taste buds happy.” The restaurant chain offers free WiFi for customers to entertain or work while waiting for their orders.

The “Coffee & More” team includes Shweta Salunkhe, Sachin Salunkhe, Deepak Barge, and Sandeep Kulkarni, who aim to establish units globally, starting with India and then to expand to other countries like Dubai, Bangkok, Bali, Europe, and the US. Based on her experience of working as a Director of Edge Aviation and the founder of a few tech companies, “Coffee & More” could be expected to become a new global game-changer.

