Servotech Renewable expands into E-3W Industry with its 3 Wheeler Lithium-ion Battery & Charger

New Delhi [India], January 5:Servotech Renewable Power System Ltd. (NSE: SERVOTECH), India's leading player in the renewable energy ecosystem, announced its entry into the rapidly growing electric three- wheeler segment, marking a significant expansion of its clean mobility portfolio. The announcement was made at the company's annual flagship event, SUNKALP.

As part of this expansion, Servotech unveiled SULTAN, a lithium-ion battery engineered specifically for electric three-wheelers, along with Zest, a dedicated battery charger designed to enhance charging efficiency and vehicle uptime for three-wheeler OEMs, Dealers, and Distributors. The company also introduced Voltie, its 2 kW on-grid solar inverter engineered for residential and small-scale commercial use, further strengthening its renewable energy offerings.

India's electric three-wheeler segment has emerged as one of the fastest- growing categories within electric mobility, supported by urbanisation, rising last-mile delivery needs, and policy incentives. Servotech's entry reflects its intent to build a focused presence in micro-mobility by leveraging its experience in energy systems and power electronics.

With the launch of SULTAN and Zest, Servotech aims to deliver an integrated energy solution for electric three-wheelers, addressing durability, charging reliability, and operational efficiency. The SULTAN lithium-ion battery is available in two models, 51.2V/105Ah and 64V/105Ah, developed for E- Rickshaws, E-Autos, and E-Cargos, uses LFP chemistry to offer a lighter form factor and improved payload capacity, while Zest is a purpose-built charger designed to reduce charging time and enhance battery protection.

While the focus remains on micro-mobility, the launch of Voltie, their newly launchedon-gridsolarinverter,underscoresServotech'scontinued

commitment to solar and renewable energy. Designed for seamless grid integration, Voltie strengthens the company's vision of offering end-to-end clean energy solutions across mobility and residential segments.

Commenting on the development, Raman Bhatia, Managing Director, Servotech Renewable Power System Ltd., said, “Our entry into the electric three-wheeler segment is a natural progression of Servotech's journey in clean energy. We have built strong leadership in solar and EV charging, and we are now excited to extend that expertise into lithium solutions for micro- mobility. While we've started off with two models of 3W Li-ion Batteries and one basic model of E-3W charger, we're planning to deepen our roots in the market with more variants and models launching in the future. The electric three-wheeler market holds immense potential, not just for sustainable transport but for empowering small transport entrepreneurs across India. As we look ahead, our focus remains on innovation, scale, and building reliable energy solutions that support India's transition to a greener future.”

About Servotech Renewable Power System Limited (Formerly known as Servotech Power Systems Ltd.):

Servotech Renewable Power System Limited (Formerly known as Servotech Power Systems Ltd.) is an NSE-listed organization that develops tech-enabled EV Charging solutions leveraging their over two decades of experience and expertise in the electronics space. We offer an extensive range of AC and DC chargers which are compatible with different Electric Vehicles and serve multiple applications such as commercial and domestic. With our comprehensive engineering capabilities, we plan to play a pivotal role in developing India’s EV tech infrastructure. As a trusted brand with a strong pan-India presence, our legacy is marked by proven innovations and development of the advanced technologies.



