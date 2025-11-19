Servotech Renewable Secures INR 73.70 Crore Rooftop Solar Project from NREDCAP, Govt. of Andhra Pradesh

New Delhi [India], November 18: Servotech Renewable Power System Ltd. (NSE: SERVOTECH), a leading name in India's clean energy manufacturing sector, has been awarded a ₹73.70 crore Grid connected rooftop solar project by the New & Renewable Energy Development Corporation of Andhra Pradesh Ltd. (NREDCAP), Energy Department, Govt. of Andhra Pradesh under PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana. The project involves the deployment of grid-connected rooftop solar (RTS) systems across the Kavali division, marking a major step forward in expanding solar access for underserved communities.

Under this mandate, Servotech Renewable will execute the Design, Engineering, Supply, Installation, Testing, and Commissioning of rooftop solar plants in varying capacities for 5,886 Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) households. The project will be implemented through a Utility-Led Aggregation (CAPEX) model and includes 5 years of comprehensive Operation & Maintenance (O&M).

This initiative aims to deliver reliable, clean, and cost-effective energy to thousands of beneficiaries, directly supporting Andhra Pradesh's renewable energy vision and contributing to long-term socio-economic upliftment.

Sarika Bhatia, Whole-Time Director, Servotech Renewable Power System Ltd., expressed enthusiasm about the order, stating, “We are honored to have this opportunity to work with NREDCAP on a project that brings solar energy directly to thousands of consumers from the community. This order reflects our commitment to advancing inclusive clean energy growth and demonstrates our ability to execute large-scale distributed solar deployments with precision and quality. Servotech Renewable remains focused on empowering communities and strengthening India's journey toward a sustainable, energy-secure future.”

