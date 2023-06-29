Seven Colors Broadcasting to launch three channels on JioTV and JioTV+ in partnership with Unisys Infosolutions Private Limited

VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 29: Seven Colors Broadcasting, a Tech company has joined hands with Indian Media Company Unisys Infosolutions Private Limited, and has set its foot forward to build bridges with their audiences with 3 TV channels viz. Saga Music, Saga Music Haryanvi, and Sikh Ratnavali; launching on India's leading digital streaming platforms, JioTV and Jio TV+.

JioTV is a LIVE TV streaming platform, owned by Jio Platforms Limited, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries Limited, with 1000+ channels in 16+ languages and 12 genres. The JioTV mobile app is free to download for all Jio sim users and offers LIVE TV and catch-up content from 200+ broadcasters. With an exclusive library of blockbuster tracks, and its exceptional programming, the three newly launched channels on JioTV will cater to all entertainment needs of the Punjabi and Haryanvi audiences.

Saga Music is a 24 x 7 music channel that will serve the rich culture of Punjab and Punjabis living all over the world. It has the biggest catalog of Pop Music, the greatest classics, and the biggest superstars from the Punjabi music industry. Sikh Ratnavali, the devotional channel is a round-the-clock Shabad Gurbani channel, that will have the finest collection of divine Shabad Gurbani Kirtan featuring the best Hazuri Ragis' and their finest renditions. Saga Music Haryanvi is the first Haryanvi channel that features different genres of Haryanvi music, be it folk, pop, hip-hop and even rap.

Simranjeet Singh, Director, Seven Colors Broadcasting, mentioned, "Being a fully equipped tech company was my first objective in achieving my long term goal. When a giant studio like Unisys Infosolutions showed their faith in us, I knew that my direction was correct; and finally bagging channel space with JioTV and JioTV+ was definitely a sigh of relief, and my hard work was paid off. I truly believe in the digital power as well as the power of Television. But, this is just the first step; and there's a long way to go for us.

For more details please contact contact@sevencolors.us

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor