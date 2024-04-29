Seven Leading Japanese Universities Sign MoUs with JGU During Landmark Visit

OP Jindal University

Tokyo [Japan], April 29: A senior delegation from India led by the Founding Vice Chancellor of O.P. Jindal Global University (JGU), Professor (Dr.) C. Raj Kumar, concluded a successful visit to Japan with a view to strengthening and fostering the internationalization of higher education between the two countries. The delegation, comprising of deans and senior faculty members of JGU, was aimed at strengthening academic collaborations, intellectual engagement and cultural exchanges between Indian and Japanese universities. They visited five Japanese cities - Tokyo, Yamanashi, Kyoto, Osaka and Hiroshima - interacting with the top academics and leadership teams at 14 Japanese universities represented by their respective Presidents, Deans and other senior leaders including at the University of Tokyo, Temple University Japan, United Nations University, International Christian University, Tokyo University of Foreign Studies, Doshisha University and Osaka Gakuin University.

The historic visit culminated in the signing of seven Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) and Student Mobility Agreements with the following 7 leading Japanese universities:

1.University of Yamanashi

2. Yamanashi Gakuin University

3. Hiroshima University

4. Ritsumeikan University

5. Ryukoku University

6. Kwansei Gakuin University

7. Kansai Gaidai University

On the success of the visit to Japan, Professor (Dr) C. Raj Kumar, Founding Vice Chancellor of JGU observed, "Our visit to Japan had five major objectives: first, to introduce the Indian higher education system and universities to the key leaders of Japanese universities and policymakers of Japan; second, to create substantive opportunities for the students and faculty of JGU to collaborate with the leading Japanese universities; third, to build international partnerships with Japanese universities that will promote exchange programmes, joint, dual and pathways degree programmes and short-term study abroad programmes; fourth, to collaborate with Japanese universities to promote research and scholarship through the advancement of faculty engagement by organising joint conferences and joint lectures leading to joint research projects and publications; and fifth, to promote collaborations among all stakeholders within Japan that includes government agencies, public institutions, private corporations, think tanks and research institutions with a view to establishing a strong intellectual presence and institutional imagination of India in Japan and for Japan in India."

The Vice Chancellor of JGU, Professor Kumar said, "I had the amazing opportunity to address the Members of Parliament at the Japanese National Parliament, Diet on issues relating to higher education partnerships and the overall trajectory of the strategic relationship between India and Japan. Through our landmark visit to Japan, we have reaffirmed the profound significance of the India-Japan relationship in not only shaping the continuity of historical bilateral ties between the two countries but also ensured meaningful collaboration between JGU and the leading universities in Japan to contribute significantly to global academia. Our collaborations with esteemed Japanese universities not only foster student mobility but also cultivate rich faculty-level engagements, enriching both nations' academic landscapes and advancing towards a more interconnected world."

This visit highlights the growing strategic importance of Japan for India in the realm of higher education. Renowned for its excellence in innovation and research, Japan boasts world-class universities offering exceptional academic programmes. This makes Japan a highly attractive destination for Indian students seeking international higher education and exposure to cutting-edge advancements across diverse disciplines.

The MoUs and Agreements comprise of student mobility programmes including short-term study abroad programmes, semester exchange programmes, India immersion programmes for students from Japan to study at JGU, dual degree programmes; and faculty level engagements including joint teaching programmes, joint research projects, joint publications, joint conference and seminars to mention a few. These initiatives will further strengthen and consolidate the strategic partnership between India and Japan in the higher education sector.

Professor (Dr.) Akhil Bhardwaj, Associate Dean and Director, Office of International Affairs & Global Initiatives at JGU said, "As we forge numerous meaningful partnerships with leading Japanese universities, we continue to expand JGU's rich tapestry of global institutional collaborations. These alliances not only enrich the academic landscape at JGU but also provide invaluable opportunities for our students to participate in transformative study abroad programmes in Japan, enhancing their skill sets and enriching their career pursuits. Our commitment to fostering international connections is unwavering, ensuring that every student at JGU is empowered to thrive in an increasingly global community."

Furthermore, Professor Kumar delivered a landmark address to a caucus of over 20 distinguished members of the Japanese Parliament (National Diet). This address, notably attended by the Minister of Education, Culture, Sports, and Science and Technology, Government of Japan, Mr. Masahito Moriyama, focused on critical global issues including the SDGs, global governance, India's national education policy, and more broadly strengthening bilateral relations between the two nations.

Professor Kumar along with the JGU delegation also had fruitful discussions on advancing India-Japan ties in the field of higher education and research with the Indian Ambassador to Japan, H.E. Mr. Sibi George and the Consul General of India in Osaka, Mr. Nikhilesh Giri.

Prof. Kumar led a high-level faculty delegation from O.P. Jindal Global University to Japan which included: Professor (Dr.) C. Raj Kumar, Vice Chancellor, Professor (Dr.) Mohan Kumar, Dean, Strategic and International Initiatives, Professor of Diplomatic Practice & Director, Jindal Global Centre for G20 Studies, Professor Kathleen A. Modrowski, Dean, Jindal School of Liberal Arts and Humanities, Professor Padmanabha Ramanujam, Professor of Law & Dean of Academic Governance and Student Life, Professor (Dr.) Upasana Mahanta, Professor of Political Science & Dean, Office of Admissions and Outreach, Professor (Dr.) Vesselin Popovski, Professor of Law & Vice Dean, Jindal Global Law School and Executive Director, Centre for the Study of United Nations, JGU and Professor (Dr.) Akhil Bhardwaj, Associate Professor & Associate Dean and Director, Office of International Affairs & Global Initiatives.

