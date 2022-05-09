Sevengers crossed 7.4 million subscribers, trending on YouTube

Sevengers - the most popular, most-viewed YouTube channel is trending on the Internet and crossed 7.4 million subscribers winning the hearts of millions with an overwhelming response across the world.

The YouTube channel has broken all the records of staying on the trending page every day and entertaining people with amazingly funny, hilarious yet relatable content.

YouTube has become a platform for myriad content creators from various niches to express their talents and creativity.

However, everyone uses the platform for various purposes, be it for entertainment, games, sports, etc. Sevengers is a team of hilarious creators who make use of videos to spread social awareness as well as entertain people in a most-funny way.

The team Sevengers is creative and multi-talented is presently a super-hit channel famous for its realistic videos and subtle comedy marking a rock-solid presence on the Internet.

The recent videos "Chor Police" and "Apana kaam Kar" have raised the bar on the Internet crossing 1 million and 1.6 million views respectively.

Sevengers is a team of five very creative content creators whose main aim is to spread happiness and smile on the faces of the common man. They believe in the joy of giving, spreading happiness all over, and entertaining people with their comic videos. "People are facing lots of problems, challenges, and difficulties in their routine life. Our main aim is to provide a few moments of happiness and let people forget all their tensions by just watching our videos," says Sevengers leaders Mohd Asif and Nadeem aka Bunny.

Talking about the whopping 7.4 million subscribers, they say, "We are overwhelmed with joy and are sincerely thankful to all the audience for the love and support they give us. Representing common man situations that anyone can relate their life with our videos is the main USP of team Sevengers. We are blessed to have tremendous support from everyone out there. We wish everyone a good, happy and smiling life ahead!"

From rich to middle-class, every person relates their life situations with the videos on the Sevengers channel. The team thus achieves the target of making faces smile and spreading joy around. About 120+ viral videos are crossing the mark of crore views making the channel the most-trending on the YouTube trending page every day. Indeed, Team Sevengers is one of the rising content creators who understand the platform and are making the most of it.

Many upcoming creators follow the path and footsteps in this ever-evolving digital space to spread a smile on the faces around. You just need the urge and passion to find what you want to do in life.

We certainly need more people like Sevengers who utilize social media platforms to spread happiness all over with their subtle, realistic videos.

This story is provided by ATK.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ATK)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor