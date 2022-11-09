SFS Academy in Bengaluru is all set to create one of its kind '3 Elite World Records' in India

SFS Academy located in Electronics City, Bengaluru, affiliated to CBSE is one of the Pioneer Schools in the City, established in 2014 by The Missionaries of St. Francis de Sales (MSFS).

The School now with a total strength of 2200 Students and 140 dynamic teachers is set, to celebrate the 75th Year of Indian Independence and Children's Day 2022, in an event titled "SFS Academy World Records Festival 2022" on November 13, 2022 and November 14, 2022 in which the students and teachers of the school are going to attempt three world records in the categories: Largest National Flag made with Origami Boats by a Team, Most National Flags Colored by a Team in 1 Hour (Single Venue) and Most Participants Performing in a Sports Drill holding a Ball Simultaneously (Single Venue).

These Records are considered as an Official World Record Attempt to be certified by Elite World Records, Asian Records Academy and India Records Academy. Principal, Correspondent, Financial Administrator and Team of stakeholders of SFS Academy addressed a Press conference on November 9, 2022 at Bengaluru Press Club.

Joshy Philip, Correspondent, stated that as a part of 75th year of Indian Independence Annual Celebrations, all our students and teachers will make 2,30,000 origami boats on 10.11.2022 in 7 hours and these boats will be gathered together on 13.11.2022 and pasted in the form of a mosaic which will reflect the Indian National Flag. This mission is expected to be completed in 9 hours, after which we will take a pledge together emphasising "Green India". We will set a record in the category "Largest National Flag made with Origami Boats by a Team" creating as large as 600 Square meters Indian National Flag, surpassing the existing record of 121.50 Square meters which was held in Malaysia on December 1, 2001, he further stated.

Vinod Kanat, Finance Administrator, pointed out that 1773 students and 140 teachers of our school will colour more than 4000 Indian National Flags in one hour. This is going to set a record in the category "Most National Flags Colored by a Team in 1 Hour(Single Venue)" breaking the existing record of 1290 flags colored by 511 participants held at Bahrain on November 22, 2013. Freedom in the Mind! Strength in the Words! Pride in our Souls! Zeal in our Hearts! Let's Salute our Great Nation! he further stated.

Dr P M Lawrence, Principal detailed that, to Promote Fitness as easy, fun and free we at SFS Academy encourage, educate and impart indigenous sports and fitness activities to students and teachers at all levels. In this context to emphasis health is wealth and to support Fit India Movement initiated by Government of India we are confident to set a world record in the category "Most Participants Performing in a Sports Drill holding a Ball Simultaneously (Single Venue)" in which 1272 Students will perform the drill, by surpassing the existing record of 505 participants held at Dubai in 2018.

He further detailed that Dr Rabih Baalbaki, CEO-Elite World Records, Dr Satyasree Gupta, Dr M.Noura, Bhavana Rajesh, and G K Sowjanya of Elite World Records will be present for adjudicating the events. Dr A K Senthil K kumar, Ambassador and Senior Adjudicator of Asian Records Academy and P Jeganathan, Senior Records Manager of India Records Academy will also be adjudicating the world record events.

Dr P M Lawrence further pointed that Benny Marangoli, Councillor In-charge of Education, South West India Province of The Missionaries of St.Francis De Sales (MSFS) is consented to be the Chief Guest and Cyril Anand, Director-Strategic Accounts, Ooredoo-Qatar will be the Guest of honour. We are very glad that this is the first of its kind in India wherein 3 world records are held consecutively focusing Patriotism and Fit India Movement, he proudly added during the press conference.

Debjani Sengupta (Academic Coordinator), Christina Francis (Counsellor), Master Amogh Shrivastava and Suhani Arora students were also present during the press conference held at the city.

The Students, Parents, grandparents and the local residents of the city are eagerly awaiting to witness the spectacular event on Children's Day.

